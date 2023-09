Tesla says 99% of the US population is now within 150 miles of a Supercharger

Tesla Now Has Superchargers in All 50 US States, as 1st Public Supercharger in Hawaii Goes Live Tesla is officially launching a public Supercharger in Hawaii to expand its charging network. The company now has Superchargers in all 50 states of the U.S., which is a new milestone.

Tesla is officially launching a public Supercharger in Hawaii to expand its charging network. The company now has Superchargers in all 50 states of the U.S., which is a new milestone.January 4, 2022, was a significant day, as for the first time in history Tesla officially launched its Supercharger network in all 50 states of the United States. This was made possible by the opening of the first public charging station at Pearlridge Center 98-1005, Moanalua Road, Aiea, Hawaii with 6 stalls. The news was shared by the official Tesla Charging account on Twitter. Although the Tesla Supercharger had already been installed there before, it was not public and was built for the company's board member and owner of a big part of the island, Larry Ellison.Since the U.S. is home to Tesla, it's no surprise that 40.85%—or—are concentrated there, and the number continues to grow. In 2022, the company plans to increase the number of Superchargers around the world, and the U.S. is slated for the third largest funding for this purpose after Europe and China.The U.S. is also the largest market for Tesla, and with the launch of Giga Texas, the number of the company's vehicles on the country's roads will grow significantly. It will also require a significant increase in the charging infrastructure, which Tesla's Supercharger teams are currently implementing. In addition to new locations, the company continues to add more stalls to existing ones in an effort to rationally respond to the growing demand in some locations.