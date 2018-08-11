What's new

Tesla says 99% of the US population is now within 150 miles of a Supercharger

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 17, 2013
Messages
34,118
Reaction score
30
Country
United States
Location
United States
https://electrek.co/2018/08/10/tesla-supercharger-cover-99-us-population-within-150-miles/

upload_2018-8-11_7-22-4.jpeg


The electric vehicle charging problem is becoming less and less of an issue every day and Tesla is arguably leading the way with the Supercharger network.

The automaker now says that “99% of the US population is within 150 miles of a Supercharger.”


<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">99% of the US population is within 150 miles of a
Supercharger.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1027954607446609920

Tesla now has 10,836 Superchargers in operation at 1,339 stations around the world.

Earlier this year, we reported how Tesla’s Supercharger network is growing at a record pace in 2018 and Musk added that Tesla has thousands of new Supercharger stations in the construction/permit phase.

The automaker has revealed a new map for the 2018-2019 expansion to support the growing fleet with the launch of the Model 3.

But even before all those stations are deployed, Tesla says that “99% of the US population is within 150 miles of a Supercharger”:

The supercharger network’s main goal is to enable long-distance travel between destinations and with all of Tesla’s vehicles having at least 200 miles of range on a single charge, it enables virtually every Tesla owner in the US to get to a Supercharger.

The network has already been enabling cross-country travel for years now, but the latest expansions have enabled Tesla owners to travel virtually anywhere, most of them for free, with the exception of a few corridors that Tesla has yet to complete.

Here’s an example of a trip from Montreal to Los Angeles:

upload_2018-8-11_7-21-35.jpeg


We recently reported that the network has now delivered over 400 GWh of energy and it is rapidly accelerating as new stations come online and Model 3 deliveries are expanding.

Most of that energy was also delivered for free – or at least included in the price of Tesla vehicles.

In March, Tesla increased the cost of using its Supercharger stations for vehicles who are not under the free unlimited Supercharging plan.

All Tesla vehicles are still under the free unlimited Supercharging plan except the non-performance Model 3 and people who don’t buy a Model S, Model X and Model 3 Performance with a referral code.

Tesla has often announced that it would end the free unlimited Supercharging plan, but it now looks like Tesla is serious about ending it for new orders after September 16th.

The good news is that Tesla says that it plans to use revenue from the network to build new stations and expand the already extensive network of charging stations.

——————————————————-

This is pretty good since now 99% can reach their home after supercharging on the highway. This puts people’s range fears at ease.
 
Last edited:
150 miles (241.4 km) is a lot of distance for a charger. It is beyond the immediate neighbouring cities in any direction.
 
www.tesmanian.com

Tesla Now Has Superchargers in All 50 US States, as 1st Public Supercharger in Hawaii Goes Live

Tesla is officially launching a public Supercharger in Hawaii to expand its charging network. The company now has Superchargers in all 50 states of the U.S., which is a new milestone.
www.tesmanian.com www.tesmanian.com

Tesla is officially launching a public Supercharger in Hawaii to expand its charging network. The company now has Superchargers in all 50 states of the U.S., which is a new milestone.

January 4, 2022, was a significant day, as for the first time in history Tesla officially launched its Supercharger network in all 50 states of the United States. This was made possible by the opening of the first public charging station at Pearlridge Center 98-1005, Moanalua Road, Aiea, Hawaii with 6 stalls. The news was shared by the official Tesla Charging account on Twitter. Although the Tesla Supercharger had already been installed there before, it was not public and was built for the company's board member and owner of a big part of the island, Larry Ellison.

Since the U.S. is home to Tesla, it's no surprise that 40.85%—or 12,325 charging stalls—are concentrated there, and the number continues to grow. In 2022, the company plans to increase the number of Superchargers around the world, and the U.S. is slated for the third largest funding for this purpose after Europe and China.

The U.S. is also the largest market for Tesla, and with the launch of Giga Texas, the number of the company's vehicles on the country's roads will grow significantly. It will also require a significant increase in the charging infrastructure, which Tesla's Supercharger teams are currently implementing. In addition to new locations, the company continues to add more stalls to existing ones in an effort to rationally respond to the growing demand in some locations.
 
Last edited:

These guys explain exactly why Tesla will have no serious competition for years.

Basically they say if Tesla did not have their supercharger network..having a Tesla would be a miserable experience.

Currently 1299 Tesla Supercharger sites in the US

supercharge.info

Zoomable Tesla supercharger map with adjustable range indicator.
supercharge.info
superchargers.png
 
Last edited:

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Tesla opens new Superchargers in Morocco, adds location in Mallorca
Replies
1
Views
10K
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
[Elon Musk has won] Tesla Model Y becomes best-selling car in Europe, and might be for a while
Replies
3
Views
600
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Tesla announces it’s moving away from ultrasonic sensors in favor of ‘Tesla Vision’
Replies
5
Views
415
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Viet
VinFast’s super-fast EV charging station appeared in Vietnam, with the same capacity as Tesla’s Supercharger
Replies
0
Views
694
Viet
Viet
Hamartia Antidote
Tesla is creating a simulation of San Francisco in Unreal Engine [to test Full Self Driving's computer vision]
Replies
0
Views
541
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom