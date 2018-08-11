Tesla says 99% of the US population is now within 150 miles of a Supercharger

Hamartia Antidote
https://electrek.co/2018/08/10/tesla-supercharger-cover-99-us-population-within-150-miles/
The electric vehicle charging problem is becoming less and less of an issue every day and Tesla is arguably leading the way with the Supercharger network.
The automaker now says that “99% of the US population is within 150 miles of a Supercharger.”
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">99% of the US population is within 150 miles of a
Supercharger.
Tesla now has 10,836 Superchargers in operation at 1,339 stations around the world.
Earlier this year, we reported how Tesla’s Supercharger network is growing at a record pace in 2018 and Musk added that Tesla has thousands of new Supercharger stations in the construction/permit phase.
The automaker has revealed a new map for the 2018-2019 expansion to support the growing fleet with the launch of the Model 3.
But even before all those stations are deployed, Tesla says that “99% of the US population is within 150 miles of a Supercharger”:
The supercharger network’s main goal is to enable long-distance travel between destinations and with all of Tesla’s vehicles having at least 200 miles of range on a single charge, it enables virtually every Tesla owner in the US to get to a Supercharger.
The network has already been enabling cross-country travel for years now, but the latest expansions have enabled Tesla owners to travel virtually anywhere, most of them for free, with the exception of a few corridors that Tesla has yet to complete.
Here’s an example of a trip from Montreal to Los Angeles:
We recently reported that the network has now delivered over 400 GWh of energy and it is rapidly accelerating as new stations come online and Model 3 deliveries are expanding.
Most of that energy was also delivered for free – or at least included in the price of Tesla vehicles.
In March, Tesla increased the cost of using its Supercharger stations for vehicles who are not under the free unlimited Supercharging plan.
All Tesla vehicles are still under the free unlimited Supercharging plan except the non-performance Model 3 and people who don’t buy a Model S, Model X and Model 3 Performance with a referral code.
Tesla has often announced that it would end the free unlimited Supercharging plan, but it now looks like Tesla is serious about ending it for new orders after September 16th.
The good news is that Tesla says that it plans to use revenue from the network to build new stations and expand the already extensive network of charging stations.
——————————————————-
This is pretty good since now 99% can reach their home after supercharging on the highway. This puts people’s range fears at ease.
