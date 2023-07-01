What's new

Tesla sales explode in Australia - with the marque close to running out of stock and it taking a major sales crown from Toyota

www.dailymail.co.uk

Tesla sales explode in Australia

Tesla is celebrating one of its biggest quarter of sales to date as the marque clears almost all of its inventory and takes a crown from Toyota.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk

  • Tesla enjoys one of its biggest quarters in sales to date
  • Only a handful of selected Tesla models left in Australia

Tesla is celebrating one of its biggest quarter of sales to date as the marque clears almost all of its inventory.

In May, Tesla hit two milestones: surpassing 10,000 year-to-date sales of its Model 3 sedan (10,117 in total this year, 1298 in May), and cracking 8000 year-to-date sales of its Model Y SUV (8442 in total, 3178 in May).

These figures mean the Model Y knocks off Toyota's RAV4 off the top SUV seat, and takes the number three spot in overall vehicle sales after the Toyota HiLux and Ford Ranger.
 

