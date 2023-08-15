What's new

Tesla recruiting local operations team to bring FSD to China, report says

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 17, 2013
Messages
33,634
Reaction score
30
Country
United States
Location
United States
cnevpost.com

Tesla recruiting local operations team to bring FSD to China, report says

Tesla plans to form a local operations team of around 20 people initially to bring FSD to the Chinese market, according to local media.
cnevpost.com cnevpost.com

Tesla plans to form a local operations team of around 20 people initially to bring FSD to the Chinese market, according to local media.

The US electric vehicle (EV) maker is planning to form a local operations team of around 20 people initially to bring FSD into the Chinese market, local media outlet 36kr said in a report today.

Tesla has already sent engineers from its headquarters to conduct training, the report said, citing a source familiar with the industry chain.

Meanwhile, Tesla is also trying to set up a data labeling team in China, with a size of hundreds of people, which is to prepare for training the algorithm of FSD, the report said.

What's more, Tesla has given a clear solution on the issue of vehicle data storage, the report said.

On August 14, Tesla said in a statement that it had set up a data center in China and that all data generated from vehicles sold in China would be stored within the country, the report noted.

Tesla needs to apply for a temporary license if it conducts FSD testing in Shanghai, and after two weeks of trial operation and approval by the local authorities, it can get a long-term testing qualification, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

And it will take at least three months to get this qualification, the people said.

On May 12, a Shanghai official said the city would further deepen its cooperation with Tesla and promote the electric vehicle maker's business, including self-driving and robotics, in Shanghai.

This sparked widespread discussion at the time and was seen as a signal of Shanghai's support for FSD to enter China.

All Tesla vehicles currently come with free Basic Autopilot (BAP) software. In addition, Tesla offers Enhanced Autopilot (EAP), FSD software as paid options.

EAP and FSD cost $6,000 and $15,000 in the US, and RMB 32,000 ($4,480) and RMB 64,000 in China, respectively.

On June 9, CITIC Securities analyst Lian Yixi's team said the trend of Tesla's FSD entering China has become clearer, which is expected to accelerate the intelligence of local electric vehicles.

However, this is still facing two major issues from becoming a reality -- data collection qualification and supercomputing centers, according to the team.
 

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
CnEVPost: Tesla reportedly to begin large-scale testing of Full Self Driving in China
Replies
12
Views
669
Han Patriot
H
Hamartia Antidote
Tesla rival Xpeng’s head of autonomous driving quits, rumored to join Nvidia
Replies
5
Views
97
Menthol
Menthol
Hamartia Antidote
Tesla Full Self Driving [FSD] Beta takes its first steps outside of North America [Australia, Germany, and Belgium]
Replies
4
Views
870
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Tesla [advanced AI Computer Vision] treated as security threat in China as University Games loom
Replies
5
Views
140
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Tesla rolls out FSD Beta 11.3.1 for wide release [close to 400,000 users in US and Canada]
2
Replies
15
Views
1K
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom