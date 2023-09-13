What's new

Tesla plans to nearly double India component sourcing to $1.9 billion

N

NG Missile Vessels

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Apr 9, 2023
Messages
1,207
Reaction score
0
Country
India
Location
India
NEW DELHI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) plans to source components worth $1.7-$1.9 billion from India this year, the commerce minister said on Wednesday, amid plans by the electric vehicle maker to set up a factory in the country.

Reuters reported last month that Tesla's senior executives met the minister with an interest in building a factory in India that would produce a low-cost electric vehicle (EV) priced at $24,000, around 25% cheaper than Tesla's current entry-level model, for both the Indian market and export.

"Tesla last year already bought $1 billion worth of components from India... this year their target is $1.7-$1.9 billion," Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said at an auto conference.

"I am convinced that this (EVs) is the future. It is something we must try to attract."
www.reuters.com

Tesla plans to nearly double India component sourcing to $1.9 bln - minister

Tesla Inc plans to source components worth $1.7-$1.9 billion from India this year, the commerce minister said on Wednesday, amid plans by the electric vehicle maker to set up a factory in the country.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 

Similar threads

N
Tesla to discuss factory plan for new $24,000 car with India commerce minister
2
Replies
20
Views
755
CallSignMaverick
CallSignMaverick
Skull and Bones
Exclusive: With Tesla push, India mulls import tax cut if EV makers build locally
Replies
0
Views
106
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
P
Tesla Is Considering A $25 Billion Bet On The Indian Electric Vehicle Market
Replies
0
Views
98
protean
P
beijingwalker
India's JSW in talks with Chinese carmaker Leapmotor for EV tech
Replies
0
Views
109
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
pikkuboss
Tesla appoints India-origin Vaibhav Taneja as its CFO
Replies
3
Views
231
surmabhopali
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom