Tesla Optimus Robots building each other

no man, certainly not based on this little humanoid robot demo... those Boston Dynamic mules and other robots are insaneAt this point, Tesla is ahead of Boston Dynamics in robotics, I feel.
Making those mules are not that difficult, the challenge is integrating gyroscopic stability and accelerometers to compensate for any sudden hit and disbalancing act.no man, certainly not based on this little humanoid robot demo... those Boston Dynamic mules and other robots are insane
Yeah, that atlas thing is absolutely nutsMaking those mules are not that difficult, the challenge is integrating gyroscopic stability and accelerometers to compensate for any sudden hit and disbalancing act.
Their Atlas is absolutely masterpiece of technology, but then again its a beautiful amalgamation of gyroscopic stability, and image processing for distance ranging. And most of its moves are pre programmed.
I worked with USAF and DARPA on making ultrasonic diagnostic tools to reduce turnaround time for aircrafts.
Yeah, that atlas thing is absolutely nuts
why no gyroscopic stability with Elon's humanoid ones ?
its like Joe Biden vs Michael Jordan
far from an expert here either, but you prolly know lot more than me..I am not an robotics expert, but gyroscopes are power hungry compared to accelerometers. Depending on the target application, one can make the choice.
far from an expert here either, but you prolly know lot more than me..
guess it'll be a whiles before we're at:
niice, aap toh high level brainy nikle10 years max.
My expertise is in Optoelectronics, Sensor Development & Integration and Biomedical Implants.
niice, aap toh high level brainy nikle
and mai bc bas video games hi khelta reh gya
a journey of a thousand miles.....I am a faculty at Stanford, not tenured yet.