Tesla Optimus Robots building each other

nice, and a bit scary

Skull and Bones said:
At this point, Tesla is ahead of Boston Dynamics in robotics, I feel.
no man, certainly not based on this little humanoid robot demo... those Boston Dynamic mules and other robots are insane
 
-=virus=- said:
no man, certainly not based on this little humanoid robot demo... those Boston Dynamic mules and other robots are insane
Making those mules are not that difficult, the challenge is integrating gyroscopic stability and accelerometers to compensate for any sudden hit and disbalancing act.

Their Atlas is absolutely masterpiece of technology, but then again its a beautiful amalgamation of gyroscopic stability, and image processing for distance ranging. And most of its moves are pre programmed.

Get Ya Wig Split said:
I worked with USAF and DARPA on making ultrasonic diagnostic tools to reduce turnaround time for aircrafts.
 
When I read the title I thought they finally made a real life Optimus Prime :
 
Skull and Bones said:
Making those mules are not that difficult, the challenge is integrating gyroscopic stability and accelerometers to compensate for any sudden hit and disbalancing act.

Their Atlas is absolutely masterpiece of technology, but then again its a beautiful amalgamation of gyroscopic stability, and image processing for distance ranging. And most of its moves are pre programmed.



I worked with USAF and DARPA on making ultrasonic diagnostic tools to reduce turnaround time for aircrafts.
Yeah, that atlas thing is absolutely nuts

why no gyroscopic stability with Elon's humanoid ones ?

its like Joe Biden vs Michael Jordan
 
-=virus=- said:
Yeah, that atlas thing is absolutely nuts

why no gyroscopic stability with Elon's humanoid ones ?

its like Joe Biden vs Michael Jordan
I am not an robotics expert, but gyroscopes are power hungry compared to accelerometers. Depending on the target application, one can make the choice.
 
Skull and Bones said:
I am not an robotics expert, but gyroscopes are power hungry compared to accelerometers. Depending on the target application, one can make the choice.
far from an expert here either, but you prolly know lot more than me..

guess it'll be a whiles before we're at:
maxresdefault.jpg
 

