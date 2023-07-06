Tesla Model Y tops UK car sales [including gasoline cars] in June

Hamartia Antidote
Tesla Model Y tops UK car sales in June
The Tesla Model Y is continuing to dominate in markets around the world. Earlier today we told you about the electric SUV breaking a 35 year old sales record in Iceland, and being the second best selling car in Australia last month.
The latest accomplishment comes from the United Kingdom, where the Model Y was the best selling vehicle, electric or otherwise, in June.
According to data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), the overall UK car market grew by 25.8% last month, marking the 11th consecutive month in which the market has grown following months of depression due to effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Much of that growth has been thanks to the rise in popularity of electric vehicles (EVs), with battery electric vehicles (BEVs) commanding a market share of 16.1% so far in 2023.
None are more popular than the Tesla Model Y, which climbed to the top of the sales charts in June, and not just for BEVs. In June a total of 5,539 Model Ys were registered in the UK, enough to beat out the Ford Puma, a gas-powered compact hatchback that has a starting price of less than half that of the Model Y and which accumulated 5,453 registrations last month.
The Model Y was the only BEV to make it into the top 10 list, with the Vauxhall Corsa, Hyundai Tuscon, and Nissan Juke rounding out the top 5.
With June’s strong performance, the Model Y now sits in fourth place in overall car sales for 2023 at 19,551 registrations. The top spot is easily within reach however, as the aforementioned Ford Puma has 22,765 registrations through the first six months of the year. Given its current trajectory it is very possible the Model Y could end the year in the top spot. In 2022 the Model Y ended the year as the fourth best selling car
Credit: SMMT