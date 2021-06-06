Tesla Model S Plaid is quickest production vehicle in history; 0-60 in under 2 seconds; launch event this week

F-22Raptor
https://mobile.twitter.com/WholeMarsBlog/status/1401609501879332868
Plaids ready to be shipped
That is ridiculously fast.
You get better performance than high end vehicles like Ferrari for half the price.
There is more to performance that a few squirts down a drag strip, I suspect.
It’s Tesla’s world and everyone else is paying rent. That’ll be even more apparent when Berlin and Austin fully ramp in 2022, Cybertruck ramps, 4680 cells ramp and drastically increases their margins, new Gigas go under construction, and the $25k Model 2 are announced. Tesla is just at the beginning of their growth as a company. Their destined to be the most valuable company in the world in the next 5 years IMO.
I will believe that when they actually make a profit from car production, not from selling emissions credits to other makers.
You keep telling yourself that. Their so far ahead of the “competition” it’s laughable. It’s Tesla’s world. Everyone else is being left behind.
The numbers. They matter.
Investing in future growth to a massive scale. It matters.
Perhaps one day Tesla will achieve it. But right now, it makes a loss producing cars. The numbers do not lie.
Doesn’t matter, because Tesla is investing heavily into its future growth. No one else is manufacturing EVs at the scale and efficiency of Tesla. Scaling vehicle and cell production is the hard part. Their doing that now. And their 4680 cells are revolutionary, leading to massive profit margins.
Tesla is now in multiple trillion dollar TAMS. Their a generational company.