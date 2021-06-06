What's new

Tesla Model S Plaid is quickest production vehicle in history; 0-60 in under 2 seconds; launch event this week

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1401641347040284679

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1401641625500229632

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1401642134583791624
F-22Raptor said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1401641347040284679

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1401641625500229632

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1401642134583791624
https://mobile.twitter.com/WholeMarsBlog/status/1401609501879332868
1623013777656.jpeg


Plaids ready to be shipped
 
Dangerously fast, acceleration limits should be imposed for safe driving.
 
I hope the stopping power of the car can keep up in the event of emergency because this much acceleration combined with auto pilot and stupidity of some drivers could prove to be a recipe for disaster.
 
unnecessarily fast...can't think of a good use case where one would need to reach 60 mph from 0 within 2 seconds unless they are being chased by a t-rex but they were extinct the last time I checked...
 
VCheng said:
There is more to performance that a few squirts down a drag strip, I suspect.
It’s Tesla’s world and everyone else is paying rent. That’ll be even more apparent when Berlin and Austin fully ramp in 2022, Cybertruck ramps, 4680 cells ramp and drastically increases their margins, new Gigas go under construction, and the $25k Model 2 are announced. Tesla is just at the beginning of their growth as a company. Their destined to be the most valuable company in the world in the next 5 years IMO.
 
F-22Raptor said:
It’s Tesla’s world and everyone else is paying rent. That’ll be even more apparent when Berlin and Austin fully ramp in 2022, Cybertruck ramps, 4680 cells ramp and drastically increases their margins, new Gigas go under construction, and the $25k Model 2 are announced. Tesla is just at the beginning of their growth as a company. Their destined to be the most valuable company in the world in the next 5 years IMO.
I will believe that when they actually make a profit from car production, not from selling emissions credits to other makers. :D
 
VCheng said:
I will believe that when they actually make a profit from car production, not from selling emissions credits to other makers. :D
You keep telling yourself that. Their so far ahead of the “competition” it’s laughable. It’s Tesla’s world. Everyone else is being left behind.
 
F-22Raptor said:
You keep telling yourself that. Their so far ahead of the “competition” it’s laughable. It’s Tesla’s world. Everyone else is being left behind.
The numbers. They matter.
 
VCheng said:
Perhaps one day Tesla will achieve it. But right now, it makes a loss producing cars. The numbers do not lie.
Doesn’t matter, because Tesla is investing heavily into its future growth. No one else is manufacturing EVs at the scale and efficiency of Tesla. Scaling vehicle and cell production is the hard part. Their doing that now. And their 4680 cells are revolutionary, leading to massive profit margins.

Tesla is now in multiple trillion dollar TAMS. Their a generational company.
 
F-22Raptor said:
Doesn’t matter, because Tesla is investing heavily into its future growth. No one else is manufacturing EVs at the scale and efficiency of Tesla. Scaling vehicle and cell production is the hard part. Their doing that now. And their 4680 cells are revolutionary, leading to massive profit margins.

Tesla is now in multiple trillion dollar TAMS. Their a generational company.
May all those dreams comes true someday!

But right now, it is making cars at a LOSS.
 

