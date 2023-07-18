What's new

Tesla launches Model Y sales in Malaysia, Elon Musk meets with PM

Tesla launches Model Y sales in Malaysia, Elon Musk meets with PM

Tesla said earlier this month it was going to launch sales in Malaysia on July 20, but the company moved their schedule up by nearly a week. On Friday Tesla updated its Design Studio allowing [...]
modely-2-scaled.jpg


Tesla said earlier this month it was going to launch sales in Malaysia on July 20, but the company moved their schedule up by nearly a week. On Friday Tesla updated its Design Studio allowing Malaysian Tesla fans to place orders for Model Y.

At the same time, CEO Elon Musk was meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim about Tesla’s expansion, as well as bringing Starlink into the country.


According to the online configurator, all three variants of the Model Y are available to order in Malaysia, with prices starting at RM199,000 (C$58,000) for the Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) version, RM246,000 (C$71,800) for the Long Range, and RM288,000 (C$84,100) for the Performance.

Orders can be placed now with a non-refundable deposit of RM1,000 (C$300), with the first deliveries expected to take place in early 2024.

malaysia.jpg


While Tesla was updating its website to launch sales in Malaysia, Musk had a phone call with Prime Minister Ibrahim. During a 25-minute virtual meeting, Anwar expressed his appreciation for the company’s interest and decision to invest in Malaysia, as well as Musk’s willingness to visit the country.

As part of Tesla’s expansion into Malaysia, the company will establish an office, showrooms, service centers, and a network of Superchargers, Prime Minister Ibrahim revealed, with their main headquarters located in Selangor.

During their discussion, the potential of Starlink launching in Malaysia was also brought up. Anwar emphasized the positive impact this initiative could have on education and agricultural technology, ultimately enhancing the well-being of Malaysians. The meeting included the SpaceX’s Senior Director, Lauren Dreyer, Malaysia’s Trade Minister, Tengku Zafrul Aziz, and Communications Minister, Fahmi Fadzil.
 

Hamartia Antidote

