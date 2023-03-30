What's new

Tesla Giga Berlin Production Rate Increased To 5,000 Model Y Per Week

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 17, 2013
Messages
34,772
Reaction score
30
Country
United States
Location
United States
insideevs.com

Tesla Giga Berlin Production Rate Increased To 5,000 Model Y Per Week

The Tesla Giga Berlin-Brandenburg plant in Grünheide near Berlin, produced 5,000 electric cars in a single week for the very first time.
insideevs.com insideevs.com

Tesla has just achieved another major manufacturing milestone in Germany, where the Giga Berlin-Brandenburg plant in Grünheide near Berlin produced 5,000 electric cars in a single week for the very first time.

The company noted also that the level of 5,000 units per week was reached one year after delivering the first Made-in-Germany (MIG) Tesla Model Y cars to customers in Europe (in March 2022).

That's quite a fast ramp-up, although initially, things were not progressing as quickly, and the plant construction took more time than initially anticipated (two years), in big part due to waiting for permits.

Below we can see a time-lapse video presenting the production of the jubilee Tesla Model Y (the 5,000th unit in seven days):

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1639713037174161408

Assuming about 50 weeks in a year, the current production rate should be enough to produce more than 250,000 Tesla electric cars in Germany.

The previous level of 4,000 units per week was reported in late February, which means a 25 percent increase in just under one month.

Tesla Giga Berlin milestones:
That's not the end of progress, as Tesla is expected to further increase production, potentially to one million units per year, which would be around the current output of the Tesla Giga Shanghai factory in China.

However, in parallel to increasing the production of electric cars in Europe, Tesla has to pay attention to the balance between supply and demand.

Currently, the estimated wait time for a new Model Y is relatively short. Time will tell whether the increase in production will require some additional price reductions (to attract more orders) or not.

Anyway, the Tesla Model Y is one of the best-selling cars of any kind in Europe and there is a chance that it will become the #1 overall at some point in the future.
 
insideevs.com

Tesla To Add A Fourth Shift At Giga Berlin In A Bid To Double Production

Tesla is looking to add a fourth shift for the assembly lines at its Berlin Gigafactory in Germany in a bid to double weekly production and thus reach 500,000 cars made per year.
insideevs.com insideevs.com

Tesla To Add A Fourth Shift At Giga Berlin In A Bid To Double Production​


The American EV maker wants to build 10,000 vehicles per week in Germany.
 
cleantechnica.com

Tesla's Giga Berlin Expansion Set To Kick Off In Early 2024 Amid Controversy - CleanTechnica

Tesla's Giga Berlin Expansion Set to Kick Off in Early 2024 Amid Controversy, eGiga Berlin expansion project in the first half of 2024.
cleantechnica.com cleantechnica.com

Tesla has revealed its aspirations to commence its Giga Berlin expansion project in the first half of 2024. This announcement comes against the backdrop of ongoing public debates surrounding the project’s scope and impact. The expansion initiative aims to modernize the existing factory structure, establish a water recycling facility, and construct a second production building and a battery recycling plant in the coming years.

However, the project hasn’t been immune to controversy. Over 1,000 objections have been raised against Tesla’s expansion plans, with significant concerns centering on potential environmental consequences and the plant’s water consumption. The Strausberg-Erkner Water Association has been particularly vocal in opposing Tesla’s expansion, citing its inability to meet the increased water demand for expanded production.

Environmental organizations, including the Green League, Nabu, and the Association for Nature and Landscape, have expressed concerns about the transparency and consistency of the discussion process. They’ve criticized certain document redactions and subsequent alterations after initial publication, raising questions about the process’s integrity. Despite these objections, the State Office for the Environment has affirmed the legality of Tesla’s updates to application documents, provided they don’t constitute an entirely new project.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has lent his support to Tesla’s expansion, emphasizing the significance of retaining companies like Tesla to strengthen the country’s economy. He underscored the need to balance environmental considerations with economic prosperity. As outlined in plans released last year, the expansion is set to boost Giga Berlin‘s production capacity from 500,000 to over 1,000,000 vehicles annually and increase its battery production capacity from 50GWh to 100GWh per year.
 

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
🏆 Elon Musk to get the last laugh as ultra-ambitious Tesla Model Y prediction comes true [being the #1 selling car in the world]
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
113
Views
7K
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Tesla Model Y Second Only To Ford F-150 As Best-Selling Vehicle In US
Replies
0
Views
226
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Tesla sees over 900% sales growth [YoY] in Germany in January
Replies
1
Views
294
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Tesla Gigafactory In Texas Now Producing 3,000 Model Y Per Week
Replies
0
Views
500
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
艹艹艹
Exclusive: Tesla readies export of Model Y to Canada from China
Replies
0
Views
306
艹艹艹
艹艹艹

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom