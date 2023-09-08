Hamartia Antidote
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Nov 17, 2013
- Messages
- 34,009
- Reaction score
- 30
- Country
- Location
Tesla FSD 12 wide release becomes imminent as Tesla removes 'Autosteer on city streets' feature from the Coming Soon list - Tesla Oracle
Tesla removes the "Autosteer on city streets" from the Full Self-Driving Capability list of Coming Soon features, indicating the Tesla FSD 12 wide release soon.
www.teslaoracle.com
Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) just removed the ‘Coming Soon’ tab under the Full Self-Driving Capability section of its online car configurator for the United States and Canada.
The only feature remaining under the Coming Soon was the ‘Autosteer on city streets’. This feature has now been moved to the list of available/deployed features. This feature remained under Coming Soon for more than 4 years now.
This is a clear indication that Tesla is planning to roll out the next non-beta version of its Full Self-Driving Software, i.e. version 12 (FSD v12).
Screenshot above: Tesla removes the ‘Autosteer on city streets’ feature from the Coming Soon to available features in its online car configurator. Credit: Courtesy of Tesla Inc. (TSLA).
Tesla CEO Elon Musk live-streamed a 45-minute demonstration drive of FSD 12 last Sunday. Musk’s car running on Autopilot FSD v12 tried to run a red light during the test. Tesla still seems to be very confident in FSD 12 to deploy it to its fleet of cars in the US & Canada.
Perhaps, Tesla ironed out the existing issues in the past week after Musk’s live-streaming test that tens of millions of people witnessed on X (Twitter). Musk’s companies are known for their agility and quick turnaround time for fixing engineering and software issues — and Tesla is on top of the list.
Tesla/EV influencer Sawyer Merritt was the first one to notice that Tesla has now moved the ‘Autosteer on city streets’ feature from Coming Soon. He posted on X saying “Tesla no longer lists “Autosteer on city streets” as a coming soon feature. It had been listed as “coming soon” for the past 4+ years”.
“This might seem like a small change, but it’s a big one. This indicates that Tesla is getting very confident in FSD’s capabilities,” Sawyer wrote. His luck struck and his X post received a reply from Elon Musk, saying “Yup”. This means he basically agreed with what Sawyer stated in his post.
It’s important to remember that Elon Musk said Full Self-Driving (FSD) version 12 will not be beta. The last FSD Beta software update Tesla released was version 11.4.7 (2023.7.30) which has the same release notes as v11.4.6 (2023.7.26).
Beta testers did not report a significant improvement from 11.4.6 to 11.4.7 as well. So, FSD Beta v11.4.7 might be the last Autopilot FSD Beta software update that Tesla rolled out last month.
Tesla started releasing FSD Beta updates in September 2020 and September 2023 seems to mark an end to this. However, Elon Musk did not reply any further to the above discussion thread on X nor did he give a further hint on the date of of the wide release of FSD 12 to Tesla owners.
In his last FSD 12 update, Elon Musk said that Tesla has FSD 12 testers in multiple countries. This suggests Tesla is working on releasing FSD 12 in countries beyond just the USA and Canada. However, he did not mention Europe in the list of these countries. European Tesla owners will need to wait till the regulators approve Tesla Autopilot/FSD in the region.