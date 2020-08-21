What's new

Tesla Engineering Moves at the Speed of Thought (w/Sandy Munro)

Does Tesla have 12 GigaPress casting machines? Sandy Munro thinks so - techAU

Does Tesla have 12 GigaPress casting machines? Sandy Munro thinks so

Sean Mitchell is a familiar face in the Tesla community, running a successful YouTube channel, often releasing videos on Tesla and the EV industry in general.

In the latest video from Mitchell, he interviews Sandy Munro of Munro and Associates, who famously tore down the Tesla Model 3, then the Model Y.

It’s been 12 months since the pair spoke and in that time, a lot happened in the world of Tesla. The most significant event was of course Battery Day, where Tesla rolled out a series of announcement that even months on, the world are still digesting the implications of.

During Battery Day, Musk showed a video of a massive casting machine making entire rear body sections. Tesla will use this to revolutionise the construction of their vehicles, making the front and rear section of the car, joined by a new structural battery pack, so essentially 3 pieces, replacing what typically is hundreds.

This has massive benefits to production time, weight reduction and per-vehicle cost. Of course massive casting machines aren’t cheap, but if they are so much better than the current methods, the question becomes, why wouldn’t you use that method to make all your vehicles?

I found out through the grapevine that, they bought 11 more of those casting machines.
While Munro doesn’t reveal his source, he’s clearly well connected in the automotive industry so I feel he’s a reliable source.

Known in the industry as the GigaPress, we know there’s one at the factory in Freemont and another at the Gigafactory in Shanghai. Naturally, this raises the question about where the other 9 are located.

Its likely that Tesla deploys at least 3 more at the upcoming Gigafactories in Berlin (initially Model Y) and Texas (Cybertruck and Semi), but that still leaves 6 of these giant machines with unknown destinations. Of course that new Roadster is still not accounted for, so 1 may certainly relate to that product.

Recently we learned that Tesla will shut down the Model X and Model S production lines for 18 days over Christmas, starting Dec 24th. That sounds like the perfect opportunity to shift from their existing body shop, to refresh the cars to use the new Gigapress design. While Tesla could leave it at that, they may also chose to take this opportunity to add the larger 4680 cells, faster charging and the much anticipated design refresh while they’re going.

Imagine we do see the Model S and X lines upgraded, then we still have 3 unaccounted for. Leave your thoughts in the comments as to where Tesla may be deploying these.




Tesla Patents Massive Frame Casting Machine, Better Wiring Harness

I have a feeling some of those 12 are actually 4 machines acting as one to do a full-body cast
 
Tesla reinvents carmaking with quiet breakthrough

Tesla reinvents carmaking with quiet breakthrough​


AUSTIN, Texas, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) has combined a series of innovations to make a technological breakthrough that could transform the way it makes electric vehicles and help Elon Musk achieve his aim of halving production costs, five people familiar with the move said.

The company pioneered the use of huge presses with 6,000 to 9,000 tons of clamping pressure to mold the front and rear structures of its Model Y in a "gigacasting" process that slashed production costs and left rivals scrambling to catch up.

In a bid to extend its lead, Tesla is closing in on an innovation that would allow it to die cast nearly all the complex underbody of an EV in one piece, rather than about 400 parts in a conventional car, the people said.

The know-how is core to Tesla's "unboxed" manufacturing strategy unveiled by Chief Executive Musk in March, a linchpin of his plan to churn out tens of millions of cheaper EVs in the coming decade, and still make a profit, the sources said.

While Tesla has said its unboxed model involves producing large sub-assemblies of a car at the same time and then snapping them together, the size and make-up of the modular blocks is still the subject of speculation.

Terry Woychowski, president of U.S. engineering company Caresoft Global, said if Tesla managed to gigacast most of the underbody of an EV, it would further disrupt the way cars are designed and manufactured.'

"It is an enabler on steroids. It has a huge implication for the industry, but it's a very challenging task," said Woychowski, who worked for U.S. automaker GM (GM.N) for more than three decades. "Castings are very hard to do, especially the bigger and the more complicated."

Two of the sources said Tesla's previously unreported new design and manufacturing techniques meant the company could develop a car from the ground up in 18 to 24 months, while most rivals can currently take anywhere from three to four years.


The five people said a single large frame - combining the front and rear sections with the middle underbody where the battery is housed - could be used in Tesla's small EV which it aims to launch with a price tag of $25,000 by the middle of the decade.

Tesla was expected to make a decision on whether to die cast the platform in one piece as soon as this month, three of the sources said, though even if they do press ahead the end product could change during the design validation process.

Neither Tesla nor Musk responded to questions from Reuters for this story.

3D PRINTING AND SAND​

The breakthrough Tesla has made centres on the how the giant molds for such a large part are designed and tested for mass production, and how casts can incorporate hollow subframes with internal ribs to cut weight and boost crashworthiness.

In both cases the innovations, developed by design and casting specialists in Britain, Germany, Japan and the United States, involve 3D printing and industrial sand, the five people said. All spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity because they are not authorised to speak to the media.

So far, automakers have shied away from casting ever-bigger structures because of the "gigacast dilemma": creating molds to make parts of 1.5 metres squared or more boosts efficiency but is expensive and comes with myriad risks.

Once a large metal test mold has been made, machining tweaks during the design process could cost $100,000 a go, or redoing the mold altogether might come to $1.5 million, according to one casting specialist. Another said the whole design process for a large metal mold would typically cost about $4 million.

That has been deemed prohibitive by automakers - especially as a design might need half a dozen tweaks or more to achieve a perfect die from the perspective of noise and vibration, fit and finish, ergonomics and crashworthiness, the sources said.

But Musk's vision from the start was to find a way to cast the underbody in one piece, despite the risks, the sources said.

To overcome the obstacles, Tesla turned to firms that make test molds out of industrial sand with 3D printers. Using a digital design file, printers known as binder jets deposit a liquid binding agent onto a thin layer of sand and gradually build a mold, layer by layer, that can die cast molten alloys.

According to one source, the cost of the design validation process with sand casting, even with multiple versions, is minimal - just 3% of doing the same with a metal prototype.

That means Tesla can tweak prototypes as many times as needed, reprinting a new one in a matter of hours using machines from companies such as Desktop Metal (DM.N) and its unit ExOne.

The design validation cycle using sand casting only takes to two to three months, two of the sources said, compared with anywhere from six months to a year for metal mold prototypes.

TAILOR-MADE ALLOYS​

The subframes in a car underbody are typically hollow to save weight and improve crashworthiness. At the moment, they are made by stamping and welding multiple parts together leaving a void in the middle.

To cast subframes with hollows as part of one gigacasting, Tesla plans to place solid sand cores printed by the binder jets within the overall mold. Once the part has been cast, the sand is removed to leave the voids.

But despite that greater flexibility achieved in both the design process and the complexity of the large frames, there was still one more major hurdle to clear.

The aluminium alloys used to produce the castings behaved differently in sand and metal molds and often failed to meet Tesla's criteria for crashworthiness and other attributes.

The casting specialists overcame that by formulating special alloys, fine-tuning the molten alloy cooling process, and also coming up with an after-production heat treatment, three of the sources said. And once Tesla is happy with the prototype mold, it can then invest in a final metal one for mass production.

The sources said Tesla's upcoming small car has given it a perfect opportunity to cast an EV platform in one piece, mainly because its underbody is simpler,

The kind of small cars Tesla is developing – one for personal use and the other a robotaxi – don't have a big "overhang" at the front and the back, as there is not much of a hood or rear trunk.

"It's like a boat in a way, a battery tray with small wings attached to both ends. That would make sense to do in one piece," one person said.

The sources said, however, that Tesla still had to make a call on what kind of gigapress to use if it decides to cast the underbody in one piece - and that choice would also dictate how complex the car frame would be.

To punch out such large body parts fast, the people said Tesla would need new bigger gigapresses with massive clamping power of 16,000 tons or more, which would come with a hefty price tag and might need larger factory buildings.

Three of the five sources said one problem with presses using high clamping power, however, was that they cannot house the 3D printed sand cores needed to make hollow subframes.

The people said Tesla could solve these obstacles by using a different type of press into which molten alloy can be injected slowly - a method that tends to produce higher quality castings and can accommodate the sand cores.

But the process takes longer.

"Tesla could still choose high-pressure for productivity, or they could choose slow alloy injection for quality and versatility," one of the people said. "It's still a coin toss at this point."
 

