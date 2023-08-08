What's new

Tesla appoints India-origin Vaibhav Taneja as its CFO

pikkuboss

pikkuboss

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Jan 28, 2016
Messages
1,186
Reaction score
-10
Country
India
Location
India
Vaibhav Taneja, who is currently serving as the Chief Accounting Officer at Tesla will take the CFO position as an additional responsibility

American automobile major Tesla appointed Indian-origin Vaibhav Taneja as its Chief Financial Officer. Vaibhav Taneja, who is currently serving as the Chief Accounting Officer will take the CFO position as an additional responsibility. He will replace Zachary Kirkhorn who completes his 13-year stint with Tesla.

The Elon Musk-led company didn't specify the reason for the change, but Kirkhorn is expected to remain in his position till the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition. "Being a part of this company is a special experience and I'm extremely proud of the work we've done together since I joined over 13 years ago," Kirkhorn said in a LinkedIn post.

Delhi University to Tesla CFO

Vaibhav Taneja (45) is a commerce graduate from the University of Delhi and became a part of Tesla's team following the company's acquisition of SolarCity in 2016. Alongside his primary responsibility as chief accounting officer, he assumed the significant role of "Master of Coin" within the organization, the company said.

In January 2021, Vaibhav Taneja was also appointed as the director for Tesla's Indian arm, Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited. As per a Moneycontrol report, Vaibhav has an experience of more than 20 years in accounting. He has worked with various multinational companies in technology, finance, retail, and telecommunications.

The appointment comes at a time when Tesla is aiming to boost its sales and capture more market share. The auto major even reduced the prices of its cars following that aim which squeezed its industry-leading margins, as per a report by news agency Reuters.

Interestingly, the outgoing CFO Zachary Kirkhorn was once considered the successor of Elon Musk when the investors expressed concerns over the succession plan in Tesla. With Tesla, Elon Musk currently heads SpaceX, Neuralink, and the Boring Company. He also serves as the Chief Technology Officer of X (earlier known as Twitter).

www.livemint.com

Tesla appoints India-origin Vaibhav Taneja as its CFO

Vaibhav Taneja, who is currently serving as the Chief Accounting Officer at Tesla will take the CFO position as an additional responsibility
www.livemint.com www.livemint.com
 

Similar threads

N
Tesla to discuss factory plan for new $24,000 car with India commerce minister
Replies
10
Views
236
CallSignMaverick
CallSignMaverick
N
Will Elon Musk's Tesla Inc. now follow the 'Apple' cart to India?
2 3
Replies
31
Views
1K
CallSignMaverick
CallSignMaverick
P
Tesla Is Considering A $25 Billion Bet On The Indian Electric Vehicle Market
Replies
0
Views
69
protean
P
N
Post-China’s rise, India emerges as global investors’ new destination of choice: ‘India’s time has come’
Replies
1
Views
128
Menthol
Menthol
Hamartia Antidote
Tesla launches Model Y sales in Malaysia, Elon Musk meets with PM
Replies
1
Views
55
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom