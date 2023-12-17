What's new

Tesla Announces Its Coming to Qatar

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
35,600
30
21,498
Country
United States
Location
United States

Tesla Announces Its Coming to Qatar - World-Energy

Tesla has announced that it is expanding its electric vehicle business to Qatar with the launch of its online configurator in the country.Since launching the Model 3 and Model Y, Tesla has expanded to the most important auto markets all around the world,
www.world-energy.org

20231213104014467.png

Tesla has announced that it is expanding its electric vehicle business to Qatar with the launch of its online configurator in the country.

Since launching the Model 3 and Model Y, Tesla has expanded to the most important auto markets all around the world, but there are still a few countries where the automaker still doesn’t operate.

In the Middle East, Tesla still has limited operations. It only operates stores, service centers, and Supercharger stations in Israel, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates.

Qatar is a fairly small country in size as its geography consists entirely of a peninsula that is 165 km (103 miles) long and 80 km (50 miles) wide.

In terms of population, it has about 2.7 million people. Those people only buy about 40,000 passenger vehicles per year – making it a fairly small auto market.

It’s going to be hard for Tesla to sell a significant number of vehicles in the country, but it could just deploy some infrastructure, like a Supercharger and service center, in Doha and make it a sustainable business in the region.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

D
Erdogan asks Musk to build Tesla factory in Turkey
2
Replies
20
Views
1K
Dalit
Dalit
Hamartia Antidote
UK petrol station group EG to buy Tesla ultra-fast chargers
Replies
1
Views
175
Samlee
Samlee
Hamartia Antidote
SuperCharger Domination: All but two major manufacturers [VW and Stellantis] have switched to charging using Tesla's custom NACS plugs in N America.
Replies
2
Views
338
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
Tesla’s China Market Share Continues To Slide
Replies
5
Views
175
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Startup Li Auto is beating Tesla China's EV sales
Replies
0
Views
241
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom