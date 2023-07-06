What's new

Tesla and Chinese rivals signal truce after brutal EV price war

Tesla and Chinese rivals signal truce after brutal EV price war​

CHINA-AUTOMOBILE-TESLA-070339_3.jpg

Tesla triggered the price war at the end of 2022, prompting other major brands to join in with steep discounts. PHOTO: AFP
July 5 2023

SHANGHAI - Tesla and China’s top electric vehicle (EV) makers including BYD pledged to maintain fair competition and avoid “abnormal pricing” in the world’s biggest EV market, signalling a possible end to the 2023 price war that has shrouded the industry.

A signing ceremony took place at the China Auto Forum on Thursday in Shanghai, with executives from 16 carmakers on stage to acknowledge and commit to the four points laid out in the pledge. Other automakers involved included Nio, Xpeng, Geely and Chery Automobile.

Tesla triggered the price war at the end of 2022, prompting other major brands to join in with steep discounts in the earlier part of 2023 to attract customers as sales slowed.

Billionaire Elon Musk’s Tesla and BYD, China’s biggest car brand, were at the forefront of the battle, cutting prices by an average of 6 per cent through the first five months of the year.

The price cuts drew the ire of some customers who had already purchased vehicles, including disgruntled Tesla owners, who went to stores and distribution centres to complain.

Weak consumer sentiment in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic weighed on the auto industry, and a build up of inventory paved the way for discounting.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) had directed the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers to bring the 16 companies together to sign the agreement, MIIT Minister Miao Wei said at the event in Shanghai.

The automakers also pledged not to mislead consumers and help stabilise growth and avoid risks.

www.straitstimes.com

