terrorist attack on Police station Mattani Peshawar

Path-Finder
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Feb 7, 2013
- Messages
- 24,177
- Reaction score
- 1
- Country
- Location
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
pashteen enjoys far far wider support, all thanks to the junta.A world in turmoil
Muslims under attack, the need for unity and resolve strong against hindutva and Zionists
Then along come the pashteens to create endless fassad, because you know Pashto Pashto Pashto
pashteen enjoys far far wider support, all thanks to the junta.
the junta will raise Pakistan to the ground so it can keep the plebs under control.
This is the norm nowadays, terrorists attack the same area whilst our intelligence is dogshite to begin with.
Politice Is only good at slapping women during midnight raids at PTI workers.
are you saying that pashtuns are against Pakistan?Yeah but the pashteens have been at it since the 1940s,, you can blame the junta and truly they are idiots of the first order but the pashteens are a special breed of lanat
was there?
what does that mean ?A world in turmoil
Muslims under attack, the need for unity and resolve strong against hindutva and Zionists
Then along come the pashteens to create endless fassad, because you know Pashto Pashto Pashto
are you saying that pashtuns are against Pakistan?
was there?
My question isn't complicated. If Pashtuns are against Pakistan as per your essay. Then one of the root causes is the military junta. It takes two to tango and since joining the war of terror everything has gone to shit. I remember how things were pre war of terror and we can see post war of terror.Pashtuns are a group that are not just in Pakistan,, they are a majority in Afghanistan too
The Afghanis sold the tribal areas and it's people for money to the British empire/British India,, after establishment of Pakistan they got a azz itch to reclaim the territory disregarding the fact that they accepted money for it and have destroyed themselves in the process and given Pakistan decades of endless fassad and problems
The Taliban are a recent phenomenon, last 25 years, the TTP the last 15 or so years
But afghans have been attacking us for decades
it's not religion, it's not Sharia the underlying reason is PASHTUNISM
It's pure cold ethnocentric jahilat
If Afghanistan was Hindu we would have DEVASTATED it by now
But because the afghanis are pashtuns, we are stuck treading carefully as not to incite the lar aur bars
Now millions of Pakistani pashtun want nothing to do with afghans
But another segment, especially amongst the tribals are high on the lar aur bar donkey shit, and they are the base for the TTP, they provide shelter, funds, information, propaganda and endless fassad and problems
And we are stuck because can't bulldoze them with the military or air force
Big operations are difficult because more people get antagonized
And whilst we have a million and one problems and Muslims have major enemies we are stuck with these ethnocentric jahils creating endless fassad and deshatgardi and attacking police and FC and causing needless murder and mayhem
Pakistan has tried prisoner releases
negotiations
appealed to common Muslim brotherhood etc
We must all come to a understanding that something SERIOUSLY WRONG has happened amongst the Afghans and the Afghan wannabes and in order to defend hundreds of millions of our people we are going to have to treat these people no different to any enemy