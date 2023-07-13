What's new

terrorist attack on Police station Mattani Peshawar

A world in turmoil
Muslims under attack, the need for unity and resolve strong against hindutva and Zionists

Then along come the pashteens to create endless fassad, because you know Pashto Pashto Pashto
 
pashteen enjoys far far wider support, all thanks to the junta.

the junta will raise Pakistan to the ground so it can keep the plebs under control.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1679583783895302144
 
$_1 (2).jpeg
manjan
 
Wasn't mattani attacked a couple of weeks ago too?
This is the norm nowadays, terrorists attack the same area whilst our intelligence is dogshite to begin with.

Other Example- Laki Marwat.

Only good thing out of this attack is am hearing no casualties on our end, but the attackers have escaped.
 
I thought Peshawar is meant to be one of the more secure districts in KP
 
what does that mean ?
 
are you saying that pashtuns are against Pakistan?


was there?
Pashtuns are a group that are not just in Pakistan,, they are a majority in Afghanistan too

The Afghanis sold the tribal areas and it's people for money to the British empire/British India,, after establishment of Pakistan they got a azz itch to reclaim the territory disregarding the fact that they accepted money for it and have destroyed themselves in the process and given Pakistan decades of endless fassad and problems

The Taliban are a recent phenomenon, last 25 years, the TTP the last 15 or so years

But afghans have been attacking us for decades

it's not religion, it's not Sharia the underlying reason is PASHTUNISM


It's pure cold ethnocentric jahilat

If Afghanistan was Hindu we would have DEVASTATED it by now
But because the afghanis are pashtuns, we are stuck treading carefully as not to incite the lar aur bars


Now millions of Pakistani pashtun want nothing to do with afghans
But another segment, especially amongst the tribals are high on the lar aur bar donkey shit, and they are the base for the TTP, they provide shelter, funds, information, propaganda and endless fassad and problems




And we are stuck because can't bulldoze them with the military or air force
Big operations are difficult because more people get antagonized
And whilst we have a million and one problems and Muslims have major enemies we are stuck with these ethnocentric jahils creating endless fassad and deshatgardi and attacking police and FC and causing needless murder and mayhem


Pakistan has tried prisoner releases
negotiations
appealed to common Muslim brotherhood etc


We must all come to a understanding that something SERIOUSLY WRONG has happened amongst the Afghans and the Afghan wannabes and in order to defend hundreds of millions of our people we are going to have to treat these people no different to any enemy
 
My question isn't complicated. If Pashtuns are against Pakistan as per your essay. Then one of the root causes is the military junta. It takes two to tango and since joining the war of terror everything has gone to shit. I remember how things were pre war of terror and we can see post war of terror.
 

