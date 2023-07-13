terrorist attack on Police station Mattani Peshawar

Pashtuns are a group that are not just in Pakistan,, they are a majority in Afghanistan too



The Afghanis sold the tribal areas and it's people for money to the British empire/British India,, after establishment of Pakistan they got a azz itch to reclaim the territory disregarding the fact that they accepted money for it and have destroyed themselves in the process and given Pakistan decades of endless fassad and problems



The Taliban are a recent phenomenon, last 25 years, the TTP the last 15 or so years



But afghans have been attacking us for decades



it's not religion, it's not Sharia the underlying reason is PASHTUNISM





It's pure cold ethnocentric jahilat



If Afghanistan was Hindu we would have DEVASTATED it by now

But because the afghanis are pashtuns, we are stuck treading carefully as not to incite the lar aur bars





Now millions of Pakistani pashtun want nothing to do with afghans

But another segment, especially amongst the tribals are high on the lar aur bar donkey shit, and they are the base for the TTP, they provide shelter, funds, information, propaganda and endless fassad and problems









And we are stuck because can't bulldoze them with the military or air force

Big operations are difficult because more people get antagonized

And whilst we have a million and one problems and Muslims have major enemies we are stuck with these ethnocentric jahils creating endless fassad and deshatgardi and attacking police and FC and causing needless murder and mayhem





Pakistan has tried prisoner releases

negotiations

appealed to common Muslim brotherhood etc





We must all come to a understanding that something SERIOUSLY WRONG has happened amongst the Afghans and the Afghan wannabes and in order to defend hundreds of millions of our people we are going to have to treat these people no different to any enemy