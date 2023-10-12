TEEN GIRL Loses LEGS and HAND After Being PUSHED Before Train in BHARAT for Objecting to Sexual Harassment

Teen Girl Loses Legs, Hand After Being Pushed Before Train in India for Objecting to Sexual Harassment The victim's one hand and both legs had to be amputated after she was thrown in front of a train by the accused in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

Teen Girl Loses Legs, Hand After Being Pushed Before Train in India for Objecting to Sexual HarassmentBy Manthan C.October 12, 2023 13:53 +08Indian RailwayIndian Railway (For representational purposes). TwitterA 17-year-old girl lost one hand and both legs after she was hurled before a train here by a youth for objecting to sexual harassment, police said on October 11. Her condition is critical, doctors say.As reported by local news outlet The Hindu, the girl suffered multiple fractures in the incident that took place in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, police said. One person was arrested in connection with the matter and three policemen suspended for negligence, the District Magistrate said.Accused Stopped the Victim, Indulged in Indecent Talk and Harassed HerAccording to the father of the girl, his daughter was returning from her coaching centre on Tuesday around 4.30 p.m., when the accused, Vijay Maurya, of their village stopped her and indulged in indecent talk and harassed her.On the basis of his complaint, Maurya was booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 342 (forcibly restraining someone), 504 (intentional insult), 354 D (outraging the modesty of a woman), and 326 (causing grievous hurt by dangerous means) of the IPC and also Sections of the POCSO Act, police said.Newly appointed Inspector of the CB Ganj police station, Radheshyam, said Maurya and his father Krishna Pal were arrested in connection with the incident.Victim's Condition is 'Worrying'According to the girl's father, his daughter, an intermediate student, ran from the youth in a bid to escape but Maurya pushed her in front of a train, as a result of which, her legs and one hand got amputated.The girl was found in a bloodied limbless state near the Khadau railway crossing and was rushed to a private hospital where she underwent treatment.The father said he had raised the matter of harassment with Maurya's family but nothing came out of it. It was originally alleged that two people threw the girl before the train, but the FIR names only Maurya, while another person has been named as a witness to the incident.Hospital Director Dr. O.P. Bhaskar said the girl's both legs were amputated below the knee, so was one of her hands. Her condition is "worrying," he said.Policemen Suspended for Negligence After Father Claims They Refused to Take Action Against ComplaintCB Ganj police station Inspector in-charge Ashok Kumar Kamboj, sub-inspector Nitesh Kumar Sharma, and beat constable Akashdeep were suspended and a departmental inquiry was ordered against them by Senior Superintendent of Police Chandrabhan.The girl's father alleged that he had complained to the police about the matter but they did not even visit their village to investigate it.