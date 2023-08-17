What's new

Technocratic set-up installed for an indefinite period of time

We truly are a great country.

Let's look at a few of the non-political individuals:

1- Murtaza Solangi
2- Umar Saif
3- The APTMA guy
4- Ahad Cheema (the principal accused in a money laundering case)
 
We truly are a great country.

Let's look at a few of the non-political individuals:

1- Murtaza Solangi
2- Umar Saif
3- The APTMA guy
4- Ahad Cheema (the principal accused in a money laundering case)
You mean to tell me that the non-political individuals who are meant to be professional technocrats are actually politically charged and corrupt
 
Bleek said:
You mean to tell me that the non-political individuals who are meant to be professional technocrats are actually politically charged and corrupt
Who would have known, shocking I tell you, shocking!

On a serious note though, Nawaz Sharif ko lagta hai chota bhai dhoka day gaya hai.

This is a SS cabinet, not Nawaz Sharif.
 
How can a government function without the people representatives, without the Awami mandate.

There would be ho empathy, affinity, no sympathy, no ownership, nothing, people not willing to sacrifice and suffer as only their selected government can get the people onboard.

Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result is madness, morons will never learn.
 
Bleek said:
Maybe a technocratic set-up of non-political individuals could turn out to be a good thing for Pakistan 🤔

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1692175819664474210
Alot of people including myself supported a technocratic government so they can make major governmental/political/institutional reforms. We definitely need reforms so we can move on as a powerful nation, without reforms we be stuck for generations.
 
People will not pay taxes if they are taken for a ride, to a government which is not their choice.
 
Bleek said:
You mean to tell me that the non-political individuals who are meant to be professional technocrats are actually politically charged and corrupt
Not really
The only openly say they have billions of rupees of assets on grade 17 salary

Now there could be one of two possibilities

1- angels came and gave them that money
2- they are corrupt

Their defense is proof it that I got this money from corruption
 
Been there and done that...

Mushy had the most robust and bona fide technocrat setup and there is nothing to write home about that tenure...

That fool didn't setup a single new factory, leave alone FEZ's, didn't add a single megawatt to the national grid, not a single barrel of oil or cubic feet of gas. Didn't build any major dams and the only dollars he earned was through selling Pakistanis to his amreeki slave masters.
 
ziaulislam said:
Not really
The only openly say they have billions of rupees of assets on grade 17 salary

Now there could be one of two possibilities

1- angels came and gave them that money
2- they are corrupt

Their defense is proof it that I got this money from corruption
Honestly I don't know the solution to the Pakistan problem

This issue requires a Mao Zedong solution
 
PakAlp said:
Alot of people including myself supported a technocratic government so they can make major governmental/political/institutional reforms. We definitely need reforms so we can move on as a powerful nation, without reforms we be stuck for generations.
Yeah, Musharraf tried that too. What happened?

This is a martial law in all but name.

How will this give different results?

The APTMA guy is the biggest fraudiya in Pakistan, why would he improve anything but his own textile units?

Razzaq Dawood, for all his faults, had a very solid plan, but APTMA was the one going against him at every step.
 
Bleek said:
Honestly I don't know the solution to the Pakistan problem

This issue requires a Mao Zedong solution
Solution is simple
People should agree what's right and wrong
So far it doesn't matter to people what's right and what's wrong. No one wants to follow due process.
Bring rule of law to the country and open it up to investment and get govt out of business and that's it..
Won't take more then few years

But neither the people nor the establishment wants to do it. Every one seems to be happy where they are
 
Well from a divine perspective, when you have thieves at the helm there can only be one outcome.

Only solution for a decent citizen is to do a runner. Probably arrange a movement from a foreign land sometimes in the next decade when Pakistan is at its lowest point.

Iran model?
 
PakAlp said:
Alot of people including myself supported a technocratic government so they can make major governmental/political/institutional reforms. We definitely need reforms so we can move on as a powerful nation, without reforms we be stuck for generations.
Yup. That's what I have been saying here for months.
As for the Nay Sayers here: They would never be satisfied unless Immy the Dimmy is crowned the Caliph of the Riyasat e Medina. Cheers! At least Nawaz Sharif is not in power! (I dislike him a lot!).

Anyway, hard decisions are going to be made: PIA privatization is likely to be one. PPP can cry all it wants about that but the Danda is out for everyone now. Everyone!
 
Olympus81 said:
Well from a divine perspective, when you have thieves at the helm there can only be one outcome.

Only solution for a decent citizen is to do a runner. Probably arrange a movement from a foreign land sometimes in the next decade when Pakistan is at its lowest point.

Iran model?
Problem is majority has no issue with corruption

The reason why PDM is unpopular isn't due to corruption but inflation, people are fine with corruption

Inflation can go up and down due to global trends or more subsidies more loans and isn't a marker at all for good governance seen in isolation
 

