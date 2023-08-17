Technocratic set-up installed for an indefinite period of time

Bleek
Maybe a technocratic set-up of non-political individuals could turn out to be a good thing for Pakistan
You mean to tell me that the non-political individuals who are meant to be professional technocrats are actually politically charged and corruptWe truly are a great country.
Let's look at a few of the non-political individuals:
1- Murtaza Solangi
2- Umar Saif
3- The APTMA guy
4- Ahad Cheema (the principal accused in a money laundering case)
Alot of people including myself supported a technocratic government so they can make major governmental/political/institutional reforms. We definitely need reforms so we can move on as a powerful nation, without reforms we be stuck for generations.
Honestly I don't know the solution to the Pakistan problemNot really
The only openly say they have billions of rupees of assets on grade 17 salary
Now there could be one of two possibilities
1- angels came and gave them that money
2- they are corrupt
Their defense is proof it that I got this money from corruption
Solution is simpleHonestly I don't know the solution to the Pakistan problem
This issue requires a Mao Zedong solution
Problem is majority has no issue with corruptionWell from a divine perspective, when you have thieves at the helm there can only be one outcome.
Only solution for a decent citizen is to do a runner. Probably arrange a movement from a foreign land sometimes in the next decade when Pakistan is at its lowest point.
Iran model?