Tax, electricity, gas thieves be declared 'terrorists': Khawaja Asif

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Former Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that the country is under debt and bankrupt demanding tax, electricity and gas thieves should be declared terrorists.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader said currently only tax cases worth of Rs 2670 billion are pending in the courts. Every year billions of rupees tax evasion and theft of electricity and gas is being committed and common man is bearing the burden of this theft.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1699899793877635143

He said Pakistan is under debt and bankrupt and theft of all types of state resources should be classified as economic terrorism. Tax evaders and thieves of electricity and gas should be declared terrorists, however, such pilferers are now part of the privileged class.

Former minister said the government employees who support theft are also economic terrorists and they should face terrorism instead of general laws. Otherwise, God forbid, economic destruction will be our destiny, he added.
Tax, electricity, gas thieves be declared 'terrorists': Khawaja Asif

Currently only tax cases worth of Rs 2,670 billion are pending in the courts
**** you and **** kawajand his dead sister... as they get their cuts if poor can not pay bills they will be called terrorist. Banchood. Be very afraid of judgment day. Dalo Allah ko Jan niye deni...
 
So establishment can bend anything in supreme court except the tax related section...geez what happens when it comes to taxation on military inc
 
so that would be 100% of PDM?
 
Also per new law.. if you can't prove corruption through receipts it's all halal money now
So any grade 17 meter reader can be billionaire no questions asked
 

