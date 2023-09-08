Tax, electricity, gas thieves be declared 'terrorists': Khawaja Asif Currently only tax cases worth of Rs 2,670 billion are pending in the courts

Former Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that the country is under debt and bankrupt demanding tax, electricity and gas thieves should be declared terrorists.Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader said currently only tax cases worth of Rs 2670 billion are pending in the courts. Every year billions of rupees tax evasion and theft of electricity and gas is being committed and common man is bearing the burden of this theft.He said Pakistan is under debt and bankrupt and theft of all types of state resources should be classified as economic terrorism. Tax evaders and thieves of electricity and gas should be declared terrorists, however, such pilferers are now part of the privileged class.Former minister said the government employees who support theft are also economic terrorists and they should face terrorism instead of general laws. Otherwise, God forbid, economic destruction will be our destiny, he added.