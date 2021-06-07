Tanks of Pakistan Army

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
You took this from Cuirassier on twitter?A tank commander scanning terrain with the aid of binoculars and a map. can see a Type 59 in the background - mainstay of the Armoured Corps during the late 20ᵗʰ century.
400 Type-69 II MBTs
Sorry sir, these numbers are not accurate anymore.The Pakistani Army’s MBT force is more diverse. Overall, the service fields approximately 2,400 MBTs divided up into around 50 armored regiments. The bulk of the force (1,100) consists of the Type-59/Al-Zarrar, a second-generation battle tank based on the Chinese Type 59 MBT, which in turn was based on the Soviet T-54A. It also still operates around 50 older T-54/T-55 MBTs. The Army also continues to operate 400 Type-69 II MBTs, which were license-built in Pakistan based on Chinese designs and first entered service in the 1980s. Additionally, the Army deploys around 270 Type-85 IIAPs, second-generation Chinese-designed MBTs.
Furthermore, the Army operates 350 al-Khalid MBTs, a joint development by Pakistan and China in 1990s, based on the Chinese Type 90-IIM tank, with the first prototype developed by China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO) under the name MBT-2000. The service also deploys over 20 upgraded al-Khalid I MBTs. Pakistan is reportedly also working on a more advanced version, designated al-Khalid III MBT.
Pakistan Army’s also operates the T-80UD MBT, an improved variant of the Soviet-made T-64 MBT, was first introduced into service with the Pakistan Army in the late 1990s. Pakistan received a total of 320 tanks from Ukraine from the 1997 to 2002. Ukraine’s largest state-owned defense contractor is currently upgrading the Army’s T-80 force.
It is unclear whether the retrofitting of the fleet has already begun. “Pakistan’s T-80UD tanks could be upgraded to the standards of the T-84 ‘Oplot-M’ MBT, a much-improved variant of the T-84 (which in turn is an improved version of the T-80), featuring a larger turret mounting sophisticated sensors and, among other things, a panoramic thermal-imaging system,” I wrote elsewhere.
that's unbelievable figure. The confirmed count was around 490 in year 2017. There is no solid indication that there are approximately 800 AZ in army.800~ Al-Zarrar
that's unbelievable figure. The confirmed count was around 490 in year 2017. There is no solid indication that there are approximately 800 AZ in army.
Type-59s are still around in North Punjab.
Few regiments still remain AFAIK.Even if it’s only 500, I doubt Type 59s are in active service, they have not been seen in any exercise or photos for a few years now,
59/69 in limited numbers are operational.Few regiments still remain AFAIK.
I don't know is AZ program still running or plans have changed.
@Dazzler @DESERT FIGHTER
First batch of UD were 478BE. Remaining were478 BEH (almost t84). Those having smoke grenades on turret are BE. Those having SGs behind the turrets are BEH.
Imagine Pakistan's T-80UD fleet upgraded to Oplot-P level...!35 478BE and 285 BEH models, thanks for the differentiation technique
We’ve yet to see any of Pakistans T80s with TIs on them, I wonder if none have been upgraded yet or if there’s just not any pictures, They’re supposed to be getting TIs.
Below pic is ours after upgrade?!Imagine Pakistan's T-80UD fleet upgraded to Oplot-P level...!
