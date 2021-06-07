What's new

Tanks of Pakistan Army

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
98,377
Reaction score
107
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
A tank commander scanning terrain with the aid of binoculars and a map. can see a Type 59 in the background - mainstay of the Armoured Corps during the late 20ᵗʰ century.


1623104655933.png
 
The Pakistani Army’s MBT force is more diverse. Overall, the service fields approximately 2,400 MBTs divided up into around 50 armored regiments. The bulk of the force (1,100) consists of the Type-59/Al-Zarrar, a second-generation battle tank based on the Chinese Type 59 MBT, which in turn was based on the Soviet T-54A. It also still operates around 50 older T-54/T-55 MBTs. The Army also continues to operate 400 Type-69 II MBTs, which were license-built in Pakistan based on Chinese designs and first entered service in the 1980s. Additionally, the Army deploys around 270 Type-85 IIAPs, second-generation Chinese-designed MBTs.

Furthermore, the Army operates 350 al-Khalid MBTs, a joint development by Pakistan and China in 1990s, based on the Chinese Type 90-IIM tank, with the first prototype developed by China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO) under the name MBT-2000. The service also deploys over 20 upgraded al-Khalid I MBTs. Pakistan is reportedly also working on a more advanced version, designated al-Khalid III MBT.

Pakistan Army’s also operates the T-80UD MBT, an improved variant of the Soviet-made T-64 MBT, was first introduced into service with the Pakistan Army in the late 1990s. Pakistan received a total of 320 tanks from Ukraine from the 1997 to 2002. Ukraine’s largest state-owned defense contractor is currently upgrading the Army’s T-80 force.

It is unclear whether the retrofitting of the fleet has already begun. “Pakistan’s T-80UD tanks could be upgraded to the standards of the T-84 ‘Oplot-M’ MBT, a much-improved variant of the T-84 (which in turn is an improved version of the T-80), featuring a larger turret mounting sophisticated sensors and, among other things, a panoramic thermal-imaging system,” I wrote elsewhere.
 
ghazi52 said:
The Pakistani Army’s MBT force is more diverse. Overall, the service fields approximately 2,400 MBTs divided up into around 50 armored regiments. The bulk of the force (1,100) consists of the Type-59/Al-Zarrar, a second-generation battle tank based on the Chinese Type 59 MBT, which in turn was based on the Soviet T-54A. It also still operates around 50 older T-54/T-55 MBTs. The Army also continues to operate 400 Type-69 II MBTs, which were license-built in Pakistan based on Chinese designs and first entered service in the 1980s. Additionally, the Army deploys around 270 Type-85 IIAPs, second-generation Chinese-designed MBTs.

Furthermore, the Army operates 350 al-Khalid MBTs, a joint development by Pakistan and China in 1990s, based on the Chinese Type 90-IIM tank, with the first prototype developed by China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO) under the name MBT-2000. The service also deploys over 20 upgraded al-Khalid I MBTs. Pakistan is reportedly also working on a more advanced version, designated al-Khalid III MBT.

Pakistan Army’s also operates the T-80UD MBT, an improved variant of the Soviet-made T-64 MBT, was first introduced into service with the Pakistan Army in the late 1990s. Pakistan received a total of 320 tanks from Ukraine from the 1997 to 2002. Ukraine’s largest state-owned defense contractor is currently upgrading the Army’s T-80 force.

It is unclear whether the retrofitting of the fleet has already begun. “Pakistan’s T-80UD tanks could be upgraded to the standards of the T-84 ‘Oplot-M’ MBT, a much-improved variant of the T-84 (which in turn is an improved version of the T-80), featuring a larger turret mounting sophisticated sensors and, among other things, a panoramic thermal-imaging system,” I wrote elsewhere.
Click to expand...
Sorry sir, these numbers are not accurate anymore.
It’s 100+ VT-4s with nearly 600 total Expected.
100+ Al-Khalid-1 (first order is of 220 with more expected, Al-Khalid-2 under development)
Nearly 500 Al-khalids
320 T80UDs (yes they are being upgraded with thermal sights and other stuff)
276~ Type 85 UG
800~ Al-Zarrar
140~ Type 69-IIs with the army and about 20 with the FC.
Only a few Type 59 with the FC, none in army active service.

That’s still nearly 2400 tanks, will be closer to 2700 by 2025 as Type 69s go away and more VT-4s and AK-1 are delivered.

These old articles often get other things wrong too, for example it states China made the first prototype of the Al-Khalid, which is BS. China and Pakistan made the Type 90-II tank together, then Pakistan made the Al-Khalid on its own and China made the VT-1/MBT-2000/Type-90IIM on its own.
 
Tipu7 said:
that's unbelievable figure. The confirmed count was around 490 in year 2017. There is no solid indication that there are approximately 800 AZ in army.
Type-59s are still around in North Punjab.
Click to expand...

I could be wrong but according to what I’ve read, After the 490, there was another order for 220, the AZ program was apparently restarted. it was talked about multiple times here too, including by gryphon and signalian. Unless that was false news.
If we follow only the MODP yearbooks, then the number produced is 563 (with some ambiguity over the final 70 or so).

Even if it’s only 500, I doubt Type 59s are in active service, they have not been seen in any exercise or photos for a few years now, unlike the 3 regiments of Type 69 which are seen very often. Moreover if a sizebale amount of
Either type 59 or 69 is in active service, why are the new AK-1s being used to raise new regiments, and why are the VT-4s replacing Al-zarrars in 6 armored div, one would think they’d replace the two older types first.
 
Last edited:
ghazi52 said:
The Pakistani Army’s MBT force is more diverse. Overall, the service fields approximately 2,400 MBTs divided up into around 50 armored regiments. The bulk of the force (1,100) consists of the Type-59/Al-Zarrar, a second-generation battle tank based on the Chinese Type 59 MBT, which in turn was based on the Soviet T-54A. It also still operates around 50 older T-54/T-55 MBTs. The Army also continues to operate 400 Type-69 II MBTs, which were license-built in Pakistan based on Chinese designs and first entered service in the 1980s. Additionally, the Army deploys around 270 Type-85 IIAPs, second-generation Chinese-designed MBTs.

Furthermore, the Army operates 350 al-Khalid MBTs, a joint development by Pakistan and China in 1990s, based on the Chinese Type 90-IIM tank, with the first prototype developed by China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO) under the name MBT-2000. The service also deploys over 20 upgraded al-Khalid I MBTs. Pakistan is reportedly also working on a more advanced version, designated al-Khalid III MBT.

Pakistan Army’s also operates the T-80UD MBT, an improved variant of the Soviet-made T-64 MBT, was first introduced into service with the Pakistan Army in the late 1990s. Pakistan received a total of 320 tanks from Ukraine from the 1997 to 2002. Ukraine’s largest state-owned defense contractor is currently upgrading the Army’s T-80 force.

It is unclear whether the retrofitting of the fleet has already begun. “Pakistan’s T-80UD tanks could be upgraded to the standards of the T-84 ‘Oplot-M’ MBT, a much-improved variant of the T-84 (which in turn is an improved version of the T-80), featuring a larger turret mounting sophisticated sensors and, among other things, a panoramic thermal-imaging system,” I wrote elsewhere.
Click to expand...

First batch of UD were 478BE. Remaining were478 BEH (almost t84). Those having smoke grenades on turret are BE. Those having SGs behind the turrets are BEH.
 
Dazzler said:
First batch of UD were 478BE. Remaining were478 BEH (almost t84). Those having smoke grenades on turret are BE. Those having SGs behind the turrets are BEH.
Click to expand...

35 478BE and 285 BEH models, thanks for the differentiation technique


We’ve yet to see any of Pakistans T80s with TIs on them, I wonder if none have been upgraded yet or if there’s just not any pictures, They’re supposed to be getting TIs.
 
iLION12345_1 said:
35 478BE and 285 BEH models, thanks for the differentiation technique


We’ve yet to see any of Pakistans T80s with TIs on them, I wonder if none have been upgraded yet or if there’s just not any pictures, They’re supposed to be getting TIs.
Click to expand...
Imagine Pakistan's T-80UD fleet upgraded to Oplot-P level...!

IMG_20210608_142951.jpg
 
1623152253687.png




Al-Zarrar

Crew - Four
Entry into Service - February 2004
Developer - Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT)


Al-Zarrar is the main battle tank of the Pakistan Army which entered into service in February 2004.


Al-Zarrar entered into service in February 2004.

The Al-Zarrar MBT features add-on composite armour, and upgraded anti-mine and explosive reactive armour.



The Al-Zarrar MBT features add-on composite armour, and upgraded anti-mine and explosive reactive armour.

The Al-Zarrar primary armament is a 125mm smoothbore gun with chrome-plated, autofrettaged gun barrel.


The Al-Zarrar primary armament is a 125mm smoothbore gun with chrome-plated, autofrettaged gun barrel.
Al-Zarrar was rebuilt by modifying 54 features of the large fleet of Type 59 tanks in Pakistan.

Al-Zarrar was rebuilt by modifying 54 features of the large fleet of Type 59 tanks in Pakistan.

Al-Zarrar is the main battle tank of the Pakistani Army based on a modernised Type 59 tank

Al-Zarrar is the main battle tank (MBT) of the Pakistani Army, developed and produced by Pakistan’s Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT). The Al-Zarrar tank was developed by modernising and rebuilding the obsolete Chinese Type 59 tank. The tank weighs 40t and can accommodate a crew of four.

The Al-Zarrar development programme began in 1990. Pakistan is reported to have ordered 400 Al-Zarrar tanks in total and the first batch of 80 tanks was delivered to the army in February 2004.

In October 2008, the Bangladeshi Army formed a joint venture with Pakistan to rebuild its Type 59 MBTs to the new Al-Zarrar tank standard. Pakistan will transfer the relevant technology to Bangladesh under the joint venture. About 300 tanks are expected to be modernised under the project, which will be carried out in Bangladesh at the 902 Heavy Workshop of the Bangladeshi Army.

Al-Zarrar main battle tank development

The Type 59 MBT was in use by the Pakistan Armoured Corps. The upgrade and rebuilding of the T-59 to Al-Zarrar was considered to be economical against replacement of the large fleet in the Pakistani Army with modern MBTs.

The first phase of the upgrade programme was completed in 1997 and the second phase began in 1998.
In the second phase, HIT rebuilt a tank by modifying 50 features of the old T-59. It incorporated some of the HIT’s systems, originally developed for the Al-Khalid MBT.

HIT developed three prototypes of the Al-Zarrar and several technical and operational trials were conducted. Production of the selected version of the tank began in 2003. Future upgrades of the third phase Al-Zarrar development programme are also planned to keep it compatible with modern tanks. HIT also aims to upgrade the T-54 and T-55 to Al-Zarrar standards.

Al-Zarrar design

Al-Zarrar incorporates about 54 modifications to the original Type 59 main battle tank. The main modifications include improvements to armament, ballistic and armour protection, the fire control system, mobility and GPS. The fire control system features semi-automatic loading, computerised image stabilisation and thermal imaging for day and night combat.

Armament

"Al-Zarrar incorporates about 54 modifications to the original Type 59 main battle tank."

The primary armament of Al-Zarrar is a 125mm smoothbore gun with chrome-plated, auto-frettaged gun barrel. The secondary armament includes a 12.7mm Type 54 anti-aircraft heavy machine gun – mounted on the turret roof, which allows the crew to fire at targets from inside the tank – and two 7.62mm coaxial machine guns.

Al-Zarrar can fire armour-piercing fin-stabilised discarding sabot (APFSDS), high explosive anti-tank fin-stabilised warheads (HEAT-FS), HE-FS and anti-tank guided missile rounds.

The tank can also fire 125mm Naiza, a depleted uranium round developed by Pakistan. The Naiza can penetrate rolled homogeneous armour up to 550mm-thick from a distance of 2km.

Armour protection

The armour protection of the T-59 has been upgraded with an add-on composite armour, explosive reactive armour and anti-mine armour.

The tank is also fitted with the LTS-1 laser threat warning system, developed by Al Technique Corporation (ATCOP). The ATCOP LTS-1 warns the crew when the tank is the target of a laser designator or a laser rangefinder. The sides of the turret are fitted with smoke grenade launchers. The tank also has explosion suppression and an automatic fire-extinguisher system for crew survivability.


Mobility

Mobility of Al-Zarrar has been increased by replacing the 520hp power engine of the T-59 tank with a liquid-cooled, 12-cylinder diesel engine with a power output of 730hp. The engine provides a torque output of 305kgm at 1,300rpm-1,400rpm. The rubber tracks and modified bar torsion suspension system provide agility and crew comfort stable. The transmission and power to weight ratio (18.3hp/t) were also improved to give the tank a maximum speed of 65km/h.


www.army-technology.com

Al-Zarrar Main Battle Tank (MBT)

Al-Zarrar is the main battle tank of the Pakistani Army based on a modernised Type 59 tank Recommended White Papers…
www.army-technology.com www.army-technology.com
 

Similar threads

Zarvan
Type 15 Light Tanks: China's key tactical asset in potential Taiwan invasion scenario
Replies
3
Views
1K
jhungary
jhungary
N
DRDO light tank 'Zorawar' to be ready for trials by year-end along China border
Replies
4
Views
682
STREANH
S
N
  • Locked
Pakistan Army Runs Out Of Fuel; Suspends All Military Drills & War Exercises Till Year End
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
112
Views
2K
The Eagle
The Eagle
The SC
Pakistan buys 679 Chinese VT4 tanks which will be assembled locally
Replies
0
Views
1K
The SC
The SC
Oublious
Aselsan will modernize Chilean Leopard tanks
Replies
1
Views
109
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom