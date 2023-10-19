What's new

Taliban says plans to formally join China's Belt and Road Initiative

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 4, 2011
Messages
64,340
Reaction score
-55
Country
China
Location
China

Taliban says plans to formally join China's Belt and Road Initiative​

By Joe Cash
October 19, 20237:06 PM GMT+8

Taliban's acting commerce minister Haji Nooruddin Azizi speaks during an interview with Reuters, at the Embassy of Afghanistan in Beijing

Taliban's acting commerce minister Haji Nooruddin Azizi speaks during an interview with Reuters, at the Embassy of Afghanistan in Beijing, China October 19, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang Acquire Licensing Rights

BEIJING, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Taliban administration wants to formally join Chinese President Xi Jinping's huge 'Belt and Road' infrastructure initiative and will send a technical team to China for talks, Afghanistan's acting commerce minister said on Thursday.

Beijing has sought to develop its ties with the Taliban-run government since it took over in 2021, even though no other foreign government has recognised the administration.
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Last month, China became the first country to appoint an ambassador to Kabul, with other nations retaining previous ambassadors or appointed heads of mission in a charge d'affaires capacity that does not involve formally presenting credentials to the government.

"We requested China to allow us to be a part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and Belt and Road Initiative... (and) are discussing technical issues today," acting Commerce Minister Haji Nooruddin Azizi told Reuters in an interview a day after the Belt and Road Forum ended in Beijing.

The Pakistan "economic corridor" refers to the huge flagship section of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in Afghanistan's neighbour.
Azizi said the administration would also send a technical team to China to enable it to "better understand" the issues standing in the way of it joining the initiative, but did not elaborate on what was holding Afghanistan back.

Afghanistan could offer China a wealth of coveted mineral resources. Several Chinese companies already operate there, including the Metallurgical Corp. of China Ltd (MCC) which has held talks with the Taliban administration, as well as the previous Western-backed government, over plans for a potentially huge copper mine.

"China, which invests all over the world, should also invest in Afghanistan... we have everything they need, such as lithium, copper and iron," Azizi said. "Afghanistan is now, more than ever, ready for investment."

Asked about the MCC talks, Azizi said discussions had been delayed because the mine was near a historical site, but they were still ongoing. "The Chinese company has made a huge investment, and we support them," he added.

Investors have said security remains a concern. The Islamic State militant group has targeted foreign embassies and a hotel popular with Chinese investors in Kabul.

Asked about the security challenges, Azizi said security was a priority for the Taliban-run government, adding that after 20 years of war - which ended when foreign forces withdrew and the Taliban took over - meant more parts of the country were safe.

"It is now possible to travel to provinces where there is industry, agriculture and mines that one previously could not visit... security can be guaranteed," Azizi added.

Afghanistan and 34 other countries agreed to work together on the digital economy and green development on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum on Wednesday.

Additional reporting by Ahmad Masih Noori and Charlotte Greenfield in Kabul; editing by Miral Fahmy

www.reuters.com

Taliban says plans to formally join China's Belt and Road Initiative

The Taliban administration wants to formally join Chinese President Xi Jinping's huge 'Belt and Road' infrastructure initiative and will send a technical team to China for talks, Afghanistan's acting commerce minister said on Thursday.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
And this could be good for peace as well, good interactivity, etc

The Taliban will need to get TTP etc under control to join

Once again China helps the world and makes it better as opposed to the constant bullshit from the U.S and Europeans
 
After pouring in trillions of dollars and killing millions of the locals, US didn't get anything in Afghanistan, stupidity at the finest.
 
Has China decided to recognize the Taliban regime? Can we expect Chinese arms sales to the them to help them defend their borders?
 
The Taliban needs to become more pragmatic and less dogmatic.
 
TriptiD said:
Has China decided to recognize the Taliban regime? Can we expect Chinese arms sales to the them to help them defend their borders?
Click to expand...
Sleazy Indian wants China supporting Afghan to fight Pakistan.
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Afghan Taliban attend 3rd Belt and Road Forum in China, Representatives from 130 nations, 30 global organizations to attend in Beijing
Replies
1
Views
84
RayKalm
RayKalm
xyx007
Why Is Italy Withdrawing From China’s Belt and Road Initiative?
Replies
1
Views
209
Menthol
Menthol
beijingwalker
Taliban draw closer to China and say they will protect Chinese citizens in Afghanistan as ‘our own’
Replies
0
Views
114
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
ghazi52
Belt and Road Forum
Replies
14
Views
354
ghazi52
ghazi52
beijingwalker
World leaders converging on China for Belt and Road forum
Replies
2
Views
80
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom