Taliban issues Travel Advisory to citizens about travel to Pakistan

indushek
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Apr 6, 2010
- Messages
- 3,357
- Reaction score
- -1
- Country
- Location
https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/11...hould-not-go-to-pakistan-advises-taliban-govt
I mean I never thought I will see this day, what is Pakistan doing with its relation with Taliban?
Please don't make this some joke thread, this just shows the relations are too much down the drain?
I mean I never thought I will see this day, what is Pakistan doing with its relation with Taliban?
Please don't make this some joke thread, this just shows the relations are too much down the drain?