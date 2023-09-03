What's new

Taliban issues Travel Advisory to citizens about travel to Pakistan

Skimming said:
Sounds like a joke.

Taliban issuing advisory against Pakistan!!!!
Click to expand...
I thought the same, but this is the link I found after seeing a Vlog by a Pakistani youtuber. I first thought he was joking too, but then this link is Pakistan based. Crazy
 
indushek said:
I thought the same, but this is the link I found after seeing a Vlog by a Pakistani youtuber. I first thought he was joking too, but then this link is Pakistan based. Crazy
Click to expand...
Any official word?
 
A good quarter of Afghans are in Pakistan, legally or illegally.

Would be good the Afghans heed the travel advisory and return.
 
Afghanistan is now doing better than Pakistan economically,

One Afghani is 3.62 pak Rupee.

China is investing Big in minerals, precious metals, oil and gas.

And unlike Pak, can take independent decisions, free from US tutelage.

www.aljazeera.com

Afghanistan signs oil extraction deal with Chinese company

The contract is the first major foreign investment deal since the Taliban seized power in Kabul in 2021.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com

www.wsj.com

Chinese Firm Signs $540 Million Oil-and-Gas Deal in Afghanistan

Beijing is expanding its presence in Central Asia after the U.S.’s exit from Afghanistan, with an eye on mineral riches.
www.wsj.com www.wsj.com

www.economist.com

The Taliban are digging an enormous canal

A mega-project in northern Afghanistan risks raising regional tensions
www.economist.com www.economist.com











Kabul City, Afghanistan.

1693748855679.png


1693748873191.png




1693748948344.png
 
Last edited:
N.Siddiqui said:
Afghanistan is now doing better than Pakistan economically,

One Afghani is 3.62 pak Rupee.

China is investing Big in minerals, precious metals oil and gas.

And unlike Pak, can take independent decisions, free from US tutelage.

www.aljazeera.com

Afghanistan signs oil extraction deal with Chinese company

The contract is the first major foreign investment deal since the Taliban seized power in Kabul in 2021.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com

www.wsj.com

Chinese Firm Signs $540 Million Oil-and-Gas Deal in Afghanistan

Beijing is expanding its presence in Central Asia after the U.S.’s exit from Afghanistan, with an eye on mineral riches.
www.wsj.com www.wsj.com

www.economist.com

The Taliban are digging an enormous canal

A mega-project in northern Afghanistan risks raising regional tensions
www.economist.com www.economist.com











Kabul City, Afghanistan.

View attachment 950738

View attachment 950739



View attachment 950740
Click to expand...
But we have these
general-r-bajwa-sitting-next-to-coas-general-asim-munir-in-yaum-e-takreem-e-shuhda-ceremony.jpg
 
N.Siddiqui said:
Afghanistan is now doing better than Pakistan economically,

One Afghani is 3.62 pak Rupee.

China is investing Big in minerals, precious metals oil and gas.

And unlike Pak, can take independent decisions, free from US tutelage.

www.aljazeera.com

Afghanistan signs oil extraction deal with Chinese company

The contract is the first major foreign investment deal since the Taliban seized power in Kabul in 2021.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com

www.wsj.com

Chinese Firm Signs $540 Million Oil-and-Gas Deal in Afghanistan

Beijing is expanding its presence in Central Asia after the U.S.’s exit from Afghanistan, with an eye on mineral riches.
www.wsj.com www.wsj.com

www.economist.com

The Taliban are digging an enormous canal

A mega-project in northern Afghanistan risks raising regional tensions
www.economist.com www.economist.com











Kabul City, Afghanistan.

View attachment 950738

View attachment 950739



View attachment 950740
Click to expand...
so sad once u put it this way
 
POPEYE-Sailor said:
But we have these
View attachment 950741
Click to expand...


Yes Afghanistan doesn't have haramkhors, the dollar khor mafia, sold to the highest bidder.

And on the contrary has driven the US out, unlike the slaves here, the lapdogs wagging their tails non stop to the masters.

Has broken the chains of slavery, as IK said.

CIA Mole said:
so sad once u put it this way
Click to expand...


I am also feeling sad writing about it, the truth.
 

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
US State Department: China Travel Advisory: Risk of Wrongful detention
Replies
4
Views
145
GreatHanWarrior
GreatHanWarrior
AsianLion
Alert! Travel Advisory by 7 countries against traveling to America | Terrorist attack, Mass shootings, Hate crimes, Theft | Economic Default of USA
Replies
11
Views
742
AsianLion
AsianLion
Muhammed45
Pakistan’s military chief warns Afghan Taliban against harboring militants as attacks spike
2 3
Replies
33
Views
842
Zhukov
Zhukov
Muhammed45
  • Poll
Poll : can we expect a mutual military operation between Iran and Pakistan to control Taliban in Afghanistan?
2 3 4 5
Replies
60
Views
2K
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
third eye
Fall of Kabul: How US, Pakistan failed to predict Taliban victory
2 3 4
Replies
58
Views
1K
AA_
A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom