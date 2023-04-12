What's new
  • Hello, PDF is under investigation, the forum will close permanently after investigation concludes, as the owner of PDF i have decided. Please back up what you need as everything will be lost once this is over.

Taliban aim to boost anti-aircraft capacity to counter 'Pakistan threat'

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
101,933
Reaction score
106
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,

Taliban aim to boost anti-aircraft capacity to counter 'Pakistan threat'​

Neighbouring countries should not let our patience be exhausted, says Qari Fasihuddin Fitrat

Reuters
April 12, 2023


taliban fighters rejoice on the first anniversary of the fall of kabul on a street in kabul afghanistan august 15 2022 photo reuters


Taliban fighters rejoice on the first anniversary of the fall of Kabul on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 15, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

KABUL: Defence has received the largest share of funds in Afghanistan's budget as the Taliban government aims to boost forces by a third and build anti-aircraft missile capacity, the army chief told Reuters in a rare interview to foreign media.

The defence ambitions of the Taliban, which took over in 2021, come in the face of strong international criticism of its policies, such as restrictions on work and education for women, that have hampered steps towards diplomatic recognition.

In his remarks on Tuesday, Qari Fasihuddin Fitrat, a Taliban commander from the northern region of Badakhshan and the chief of army staff, condemned incursions by foreign drones into Afghan airspace.

Defence forces now numbering 150,000 are targeted to be increased by 50,000, he said, speaking in his office in the highly fortified defence ministry in Kabul, the capital, although he did not reveal the precise figure of the funds.

"The ministry of defence is the top-ranked in the budget," he said, adding that it received a significantly higher sum than other ministries, as it was a priority in the budget, which is largely funded by boosted tax and customs revenue.

Since their takeover, the Taliban have spent 1-1/2 years building a civilian administration and a national military out of an insurgent force that fought a 20-year war against foreign forces and the previous US-backed Afghan government.

No foreign nation has formally recognised the government, which is battling economic headwinds following sanctions on the banking sector and the cutoff of all development aid.

Fitrat said a major defence focus was securing Afghan airspace against drones and other incursions.

"Anti-aircraft missiles are the need of countries," he said, adding that all nations sought developed weapons to ensure the integrity of their territory and airspace, a problem Afghanistan also faced.

"There is no doubt that Afghanistan is trying, and doing its best, to have it."

But Fitrat declined to elaborate on where authorities were looking to procure anti-aircraft missiles from.

'Neighbouring countries should not let our patience be exhausted'

He also stopped short of naming Pakistan, against which the Taliban administration has regularly protested, accusing its neighbour of allowing drones to enter Afghanistan.

"We are doing our best to find a solution for protection of our airspace. We will work on it by using all our capability," Fitrat added.

"From where we will obtain it is confidential, but we should have it."

Pakistan's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pakistan officials have not confirmed whether its airspace is used for drone access to Afghanistan.

"We have always tried, and will try, to solve the issue using diplomatic ways, and we have done our best to be patient regarding these cases," Fitrat said, but sounded a note of caution.
"Neighbouring countries should not let our patience be exhausted."

Ties between the neighbours have occasionally been tense as Pakistan has accused the Taliban administration of allowing Afghan territory to be used as a haven for militant groups.

Among these is Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has stepped up attacks in Pakistan in recent months.
The Taliban administration denies allowing its territory to be used for attacks on others, however.
There have been border clashes between the forces of both, and analysts say that in the event of conflict escalating, Pakistan's airforce would give it a strong edge.

Fitrat said former security personnel, who form a significant share of Afghanistan's forces, were being paid and treated in the same way as Taliban fighters.

The comments follow concern voiced by international rights groups and the United Nations that some former members of Afghan security forces members were targeted or killed.

While the Taliban have declared a general amnesty for former combatants, saying they would investigate cases of wrongdoing, they have not detailed legal action regarding alleged extrajudicial targeting.

tribune.com.pk

Taliban aim to boost anti-aircraft capacity | The Express Tribune

Neighbouring countries should not let our patience be exhausted, says Qari Fasihuddin Fitrat
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 
JackTheRipper said:
Closing borders for trade will fk them.
Their mostly trade is with Pak.
Click to expand...

It will fk pakistan most it will be counter productive to our central asian connectivity.

Besides the article forcefully dropped Pakistan in the title.. IEA has been improving it's armed forces in all sectors
 
Titanium100 said:
It will fk pakistan most it will be counter productive to our central asian connectivity.

Besides the article forcefully dropped Pakistan in the title.. IEA has been improving it's armed forces in all sectors
Click to expand...
no such thing as central asian connectivity, as of now.... its all just theoretical. Whatever trade we have with them probably goes through iran and even then the trade is nonexistent.
 
Mugen said:
Pakistan doesn't even need to fight them, only if our generals weren't sellouts, we have all the cards.
Click to expand...
Yeah, after closing border, desl with Afghani touts in Pakistan such as ANP and PTM and certain tribes.
They will cry rivers on Pushtoon nationalism, cand how a Phinjabay state of Pakistan is starving killi waal akhpal margaray pushtoons of Afghanistan.
 
Titanium100 said:
It will fk pakistan most it will be counter productive to our central asian connectivity.

Besides the article forcefully dropped Pakistan in the title.. IEA has been improving it's armed forces in all sectors
Click to expand...
I guess the title should have said "Pakistan doing more to protect itself from IEA Airforce"

taliban air force pilots.jpg


@Windjammer , what generation of fighters is the IEA mainstay and how long till we get there?
 
As former PM said, Talibans have broken the shackles of slavery and achieved Haqiqi Azadi. A return of the former PM will promise leaps and bounds development and capacity building for Afghanistan and Iran.
 

Similar threads

third eye
Fall of Kabul: How US, Pakistan failed to predict Taliban victory
2 3 4
Replies
58
Views
2K
AA_
A
M
Pakistan says Taliban forces building 'unlawful' structure in border dispute
Replies
13
Views
562
RoadRunner401
RoadRunner401
Edevelop
Pakistan’s Afghan ‘troubleshooter’ in Tehran for talks
Replies
0
Views
349
Edevelop
Edevelop
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Deportation drive: Taliban minister threatens Pakistan of ‘consequences’
2 3
Replies
30
Views
1K
HAIDER
HAIDER
dexter
How Pakistan’s Taliban Bet Backfired
2
Replies
16
Views
721
delta2
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom