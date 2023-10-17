What's new

Tajiks kids say they feel so lucky and blessed to be born on the Chinese side of the border

Tajiks kids say they feel so lucky and blessed to be born on the Chinese side of the border

"Over there is Afghanistan, Afghan kids are so miserable, no education availability, no such a beautiful view, no school facilities, they don't have enough food to fill their empty stomach. while in our China, we have the luxury of everything, whatever we want , it'll be provided, and we study in spacious and bright classrooms. We love China! I love China!"

 
Those girls point to Afghanistan which is only within a stone throw from where they are walking in China, the people living on both sides of the border are ethnic Tajiks, on the Chinese side, everything for the kids is provided for free by the government, free 15 years education from kingdergarten to high school, free school meals, free daily milk, free school accommodation, almost every single kid can enter college after high school, and what the life is really like for the same kids living on the other side of the border?

 
Chinese tourist finds some Afghan Tajik kids sleeping on the street with empty stomach in Kabul, so she takes the kids to restaurants and buys them food and clothes. She really feels sorry for those poor children who are actually our next door neighbors.

 
The west keeps churning out bad propaganda against Chinese Xinjiang, genocide, concentration camps, persecution, human rights violations... but do they really care about how real people live in this region? US should really compensate Afghanistan for the damage and destruction it inflicted on this country.
 
Tajik Chinese kids and their teachers flying kites at Wakhan Corridor, the other side of the mountain is Afghanistan

Pamiri kids in China love flying kites in precious but very short summer time
