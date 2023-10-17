beijingwalker
Tajiks kids say they feel so lucky and blessed to be born on the Chinese side of the border
"Over there is Afghanistan, Afghan kids are so miserable, no education availability, no such a beautiful view, no school facilities, they don't have enough food to fill their empty stomach. while in our China, we have the luxury of everything, whatever we want , it'll be provided, and we study in spacious and bright classrooms. We love China! I love China!"
