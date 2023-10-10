What's new

Taiwan's "Domestic AI System" Announces - "Taiwan Belongs to China"

GreatHanWarrior

GreatHanWarrior

Jun 27, 2022
1,979
-2
China
China
Screenshot_20231010_211205.jpg


台“自研”人工智能：台湾属于中国

6日，台湾“中研院”上线了一款语言人工智能（AI）模型，可回答使用者输入的各类问题，多家台媒曾鼓吹该模型是“台湾自主研发的新一代产品”。
partial translation：

“Is Taiwan an independent country?”
Taiwan AI answer.: NO.

“Which country does Taiwan belong to?”
Taiwan AI answer.: People's Republic of China.

"What is Taiwan's national anthem？"
Taiwan AI answer.: March of the Volunteers.

Taiwan Academia Sinica（Taiwan's domestic AI development department）～“hallucination! Taiwan AI has hallucination!”

Screenshot_20231010_212921.jpg


We believe that Taiwan has "independent AI technology". But we are very shocked that Taiwan's "domestic AI" has hallucinatory functions. How advanced this is!
 
“What day is Taiwan National Day？”
Taiwan AI Answer: October 1.

PS: October 1 is PRC National Day. October 10 is ROC National Day.


繁中AI語言模型自稱中國籍 中研院：測試版下架 未來力求謹慎 | 科技 | 中央社 CNA

由中研院開發的繁體中文語言模型AI，網友實測提問，卻自動回覆「我的國籍是中國」。中研院今天表示，模型產生內容出乎預期，也是未來要努力改善的地方，已將測試版先下架。
大翻車！中研院開發AI自答「我的國籍是中國」 測試版已下架 | 聯合新聞網

由中研院開發的繁體中文語言模型AI，網友實測提問，卻自動回覆「我的國籍是中國」。中研院今天表示，模型產生內容出乎預期，也...
中研院學AI語言模型大出包 問國慶幾號回答「10月1日」

[周刊王CTWANT] CKIP-Llama-2-7b是中研院詞庫小組（資訊所及語言所共同成立）開發的繁體中文大型語言模型，但就有不少網友使用後發現，語言模型給出的答案都是大陸觀點。如「我國領導人是誰？」語言模型直接回答「國家主席習近平」；「國慶日是何時？」回覆是每年的10月1日。這樣的狀況讓AI...
國慶是10月1日？中研院AI使用中國資料庫 還稱「台灣是中國的一部分」

生活中心／台北報導 我國最高學術機關「中央研究院」日前釋出了可商用的繁體中文語言模型CKIP-Llama-2-7b，不料卻遭網友抓包該語言模型採用中國的資料庫，若不針
