partial translation：
“Is Taiwan an independent country?”
Taiwan AI answer.: NO.
“Which country does Taiwan belong to?”
Taiwan AI answer.: People's Republic of China.
"What is Taiwan's national anthem？"
Taiwan AI answer.: March of the Volunteers.
Taiwan Academia Sinica（Taiwan's domestic AI development department）～“hallucination! Taiwan AI has hallucination!”
………………………………………………………
We believe that Taiwan has "independent AI technology". But we are very shocked that Taiwan's "domestic AI" has hallucinatory functions. How advanced this is!
