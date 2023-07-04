What's new

Taiwanese EV Giant Gogoro to invest $1.5 Billion in India to Manufacture Vehicles, Smart Battery Packs, Battery Swap Stations

Taiwanese EV Giant Gogoro Signs $1.5 Billion Mega Deal With Maharashtra To Manufacture Vehicles, Smart Battery Packs, Battery Swap Stations


The project would generate about 10,000 direct and indirect jobs, the statement said.

“As the leading State in India for electric vehicles, Maharashtra is demonstrating our strong commitment towards sustainable transportation for all. We are creating a smart battery ecosystem with Gogoro, a leader in sustainable vehicles and electric fuel technologies. As part of the project, Gogoro will establish its India vehicle, smart battery and battery swapping station manufacturing in Maharashtra and deploy their industry leading smart battery infrastructure in the state, generating approximately 10,000 direct and indirect jobs,” said Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

Taiwanese EV Giant Gogoro Signs $1.5 Billion Mega Deal With Maharashtra To Manufacture Vehicles, Smart Battery Packs, Battery Swap Stations

