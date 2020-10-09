What's new

Taiwan TV on China-India border: "Indian media lies to the point that they don't even know they are lying"

Taiwan TV on China-India border: "Indian media lies to the point that they don't even know they are lying"
In the TV talk Taiwan military expert host says the Indian media lies to the point that they themselves don't even know they are lying, "Indian media claims that we shot down a PLA jet, we didn't and we'd already denied, but Indian media still widely reports it, Indian media lies habitually to the point that they don't even realize they are lying, Indian border troops pushed themselve into a dead corner higher up on the mountain highs lacking food and logistic supplies, PLA had already won without firing a single shot."

 
The Taiwan ruling party democratic progressive party senator in the show (the one wearing glasses) says it's very unwise for India to promote images of Tibetan exiles soldiers fighting for India and TIbetan "national flag" and India claims that they will station 200,000 troops on the border to Aksai Chin, but India doesn't have reliable supply line and many of the troops would starve and freeze to death.

The Taiwan TV hosts says according to some US professional analysis, India prioritizes on purchasing the best weapons but neglects the supporting systems and weapon integration, so India is destined to be defeated in a war with China.

The former chairman of the US republican party in Asia-Pacific region in the show says Trump has no time to pay attention to China India conflict, US likes to see the end of the conflict.
 
Indians forget that even the Taiwanese are full fledged Chinese nationalist and will not let go an inch of tibet or laddakh. India has made a joke of itself by joining the so called "Quad". Japan, Austalia, nor US share a land border with China. Infact india has suffered a brain hemmorage and has no idea how to get out of this situation.

PLA will ruthlessly chop these Bastards.
 
Too bad only indians are stupid enough to believe their lies
 
Sure. Go find another obscure article to describe our capabilities. But It seems entire capability of CCP is in their finding of articles that confirm their bias. Lol.
 
It's from Taiwan which you guys have been talking and promoting for weeks on PDF.

These Taiwan experts and politicians despise and talk down to India way more worse than their counterparts from the mainland, it's almost bordering racial discrimination, that's why freedom of speech by politicians and celebrities should be restricted and managed.
 
Yes, so? Only 3 sitting on the studios of a TV channel represent Taiwan and US? Are we talking about CCP here?

Come the 10th of October, follow the twitter of both Taiwan and India. Lol.
 
Yes. You are right. Whether Mainland China is under the CPC or KMT, there won't be any different. They will similarly ressert control over the Provinces of Tibet or Xinjiang. Republic of China under KMT will reannexed Mongolia as well.
The dispute between India and China may even be more serious.
It was RoC that submitted the original 11 dash lines in South China Sea to UN back in 1947 without any objection from ally USA then.
Sovereignty is non negotiable.
India better be careful what they wished for.
I just watch a Chinese War Movie called Operation Red Sea.
If that is the type of modern warfare China is fighting then India is in deep shit.
Based on true event, it reads at the end of the movie.
(No wonder 47 Indian Jawans are dead. 20 on the spot and 27 in ICU.
versus 2 PLA on the spot and 3 seriously wounded who died later in ICU.
These 5 PLA soldiers were on Patrol Security when Indians Jawan ambushed them. When the Chinese reinforcement came that was where all tge 47 Jawans perished.)

Not to mention USA.
That is why USA is trying very hard to form a military bloc against China but looks like non of them is commital to a war between USA and China.
India is in fact sitting on the fence but is reluctant to openly embrace USA.
 
I m not against Taiwan as long as they are still republic of China, double 10th day has been celebrated for 109 years in both Chinese mainland and Taiwan, it should be preserved, this is where I differ from CCP. My loyalty is to China, not CCP nor KMT.
 
indians think everyone likes them around the world, but actually indians are the bunch most looked down upon by people in countries like Japan, Korea, Singapore, Australia, US, UK, almost all European countries, and the Chinese province of TW and Chinese city HK ....
 
Taiwan TV live streaming show: "PLA wants to fight, Asan 阿三 ( a very derogatory and insulting term to call Indians) wante to run and flee"

That's why I said freedom of speech by politicians and TV celebrities should be controlled, extremely derogatory and racial term "Asan" 阿三 will never be allowed on public media in mainland China.

 
Indians don't care whether someone likes us or not. There is no liking in foreign policy. We just align with states based on interests. Just as the countries you mentioned, we too have certain biases against all those countries/races. Yet, we don't define ourselves based on their opinions, like you seem to be doing. We are just who we are.
You have it wrong. It is just one man's opinion, pretty sure he would want to merge Taiwan with China. Hence his bias against India. But we don't care. Tomorrow India will lit up twitter for Taiwan.

China one removed, Ministry of Defence drops all reports since 2017 from website

It seems even our ministry of defence is preparing for tomorrow.
 
Why Taiwan people still used A-San 阿三on their public TV? that's how they think of you. As for double 10th day of republic of China, I'll celebrate it with you, the day has been celebrated for 109 years in both mainland and China, it should be preserved.

National anthem of the republic of China played in Chinese hit movie.
微信图片_20201009123925.png
微信图片_20201009123953.png
 
Replace the world 'Indians' with 'Chinese', then it will be true... Just see how many 'The world like india and hates China' kind of shxt you indians are posting everyday to see what I mean... lol...
 
India maintaining LOC with pakistan for almost 50 yrs. This is new to china, china is not prepared for it and has no experience. That is the reason for all these cribbing and moaning.
 

