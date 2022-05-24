beijingwalker
Taiwan TV： How mainland engineers and workers build highways in the middle do the world 2nd biggest desert, ‘’The sea of death"
Massive sandstorms everyday, in summer the temperature goes up to over 70 degrees celsius and winter plummets to below -30, no water, no electricity, but all these obstacles can't stop Chinese construction workers to push ahead in Taklamakan Desert.
