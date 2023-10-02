Taiwan launches the first ever built submarine

Viet
Congrats Taiwan
Lightweight hunter submarine, supported by retired engineers from Mitsubishi und Kawasaki Heavy Industries
Official submarine class “Hai Kun”, design came from an older 1980 German U-Boot class
Weapons: Mk48 torpedo by Northrop Grumman, also, AN/BYG-1 fire control system delivered by Northrop Grumman.
Propulsion unknown
Either diesel engine or lithium ion battery from japan
Germany would not deliver diesel or fuel cells to Taiwan out fear of Chinese retaliation.
