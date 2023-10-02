What's new

Taiwan launches the first ever built submarine

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Jun 18, 2012
Messages
29,611
Reaction score
0
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
Congrats Taiwan

1696227959207.png


Lightweight hunter submarine, supported by retired engineers from Mitsubishi und Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Official submarine class “Hai Kun”, design came from an older 1980 German U-Boot class

Weapons: Mk48 torpedo by Northrop Grumman, also, AN/BYG-1 fire control system delivered by Northrop Grumman.

Propulsion unknown
Either diesel engine or lithium ion battery from japan

Germany would not deliver diesel or fuel cells to Taiwan out fear of Chinese retaliation.

www.welt.de

Rüstung: Taiwans neues U-Boot der „Hai Kun“-Klasse verärgert China - WELT

Peking hat in den vergangenen Jahren erfolgreich verhindert, dass der Westen U-Boote an Taiwan liefert. Jetzt lässt der Insel-Staat sein erstes selbstgebautes Gerät zu Wasser. Das soll China von einem Angriff abschrecken.
www.welt.de www.welt.de
 

