Taiwan Hafu Day, ( Han Chinese traditional wear)
The Hanfu movement has gained a large following among the ethnic Han Chinese group, which makes up more than 92% of the mainland Chinese population and over 98% of Taiwan's.
Two Taiwan actresses， Joey Wang and Maggie Cheung wearing Hanfu in the movie : The Legend of the White Snake
