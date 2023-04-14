What's new

Taiwan Hafu Day, ( Han Chinese traditional wear)

Taiwan Hafu Day, ( Han Chinese traditional wear)

The Hanfu movement has gained a large following among the ethnic Han Chinese group, which makes up more than 92% of the mainland Chinese population and over 98% of Taiwan's.



Two Taiwan actresses， Joey Wang and Maggie Cheung wearing Hanfu in the movie : The Legend of the White Snake
 
The Hanfu movement has gained a large following among the ethnic Han Chinese group, which makes up more than 92% of the mainland Chinese population and over 98% of Taiwan's.

The Hanfu movement has gained a large following among the ethnic Han Chinese group, which makes up more than 92% of the mainland Chinese population and over 98% of Taiwan's.
Mainland China still has some ethnic diversity but Taiwan doesn't have any diversity at all.

Percentage of ethnic Han Chinese population
Taiwan : 98%
Hong kong : 92%
Mainland China : 91.59％
Singapore : 74.3%
 
Chinese student wearing Hanfu receives her degree at a college graduation ceremony in UK

 

