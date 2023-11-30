‘Tabdeeli Sarkar’ left Pakistan on brink of default: Maryam Nawaz Maryam Nawaz, senior vice president and chief organizer of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Youth Coordinators to discuss the province's urgent need for progress and development. She highlighted the dire state of affairs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and pledged to...

During the meeting, she highlighted the dire state of affairs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, underscoring the pressing requirements and advocating for radical reforms.While expressing concern over the province’s economic situation, Ms Nawaz deplored the decline of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the past decade, attributing it to alleged mismanagement and corruption. She denounced projects like the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and Billion Tree Tsunami, labeling them as emblematic of corruption and a plundering of resources.The Sharif scion further highlighted the purported failure to build essential infrastructures such as hospitals, colleges, and universities in the province, citing them as critical needs neglected for a decade. She also pointed out the absence of extensive dam constructions, leaving the nation progressively disadvantaged.Furthermore, the PML-N senior vice president underscored the financial plight of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, attributing it to alleged misappropriation and excessive borrowing, pushing the province and the country to the brink of financial instability.Ms Nawaz credited her father, Nawaz Sharif, for initiating a health card program that extended nationwide, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, aiming to provide comprehensive healthcare access across the region.The PML-N chief organizer while citing a conspiracy to undermine the state’s integrity, pledged to overturn a decade of deprivation in province. She vowed to build state-of-the-art hospitals and establish top-tier educational institutions to uplift the province.The Youth Coordinators expressed gratitude to Ms Nawaz for her unwavering support and encouragement to the party workers, acknowledging her commitment to revitalising Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s prosperity.