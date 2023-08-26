What's new

T1000: China makes ‘Breakthrough’ In Producing Ultra Strong Carbon Fiber Crucial For Fighters & Warships

Chinese tech could break barrier to making crucial defence and aerospace material​

  • China develops way to mass produce ultra-strong T1000 carbon fibre, used in missiles, space stations and wind turbines
  • US and Japanese bans on exports of manufacturing equipment have blocked Beijing from producing high-performance materials – until now

Published: 1:00pm, 23 Aug, 2023


ba8d9aab-3eb8-4af8-876d-c35cac2539f2_a2172958.jpg

The production line by Changsheng Technology can make 1,700 tonnes (1,874 tons) of high-performance, ultra-strong carbon fibre each year. Photo: Changsheng Technology

China has developed technology for the mass production of ultra-strong carbon fibre, which could help break international monopolies to supply materials for the aerospace and defence industries.

Changsheng Technology Co Ltd, based in the northern province of Hebei, worked with Shenzhen University to produce high-performance carbon fibre on a production line that can make 1,700 tonnes (1,874 tons) of the material per year.

Carbon fibre is an essential strategic material with excellent mechanical properties and chemical stability. It is indispensable for the aerospace, defence, transport, new energy and marine engineering industries.

For example, carbon fibre reinforced resin (CFRP) is used as a key structural material in missiles, satellites and space stations. Warships that use CFRP are very strong and can absorb electromagnetic waves while boasting excellent impact resistance and a low radar and magnetic field signature.

China had been largely blocked from carbon fibre production because of US and Japanese bans on exports of manufacturing equipment to the country.

Despite this, China has overcome many of the obstacles to its carbon fibre industry, which has grown to account for about one-third of global production by 2022.

However, until the breakthrough by Changsheng Technology and Shenzhen University, China did not have a way of mass producing the equivalent of high-performance T1000 carbon fibre, one of the strongest types of the material, which is rated according to its ability to withstand stress.

China’s carbon fibre production had been mostly limited to T300 and T700 varieties, with high-performance T1000 carbon fibre accounting for just a sliver, according to a Changsheng Technology staff member quoted by People’s Daily.

Changsheng Technology’s chief scientist, Xu Jian, noted that a metre-long (3.3-foot) bundle of T1000 carbon fibre weighed only 0.5 grams (0.018 ounces) but could withstand about 500kg (1,102lbs) of force.

“A finger-thick bundle can even pull two aeroplanes,” said Xu, who is also a professor at Shenzhen University.

Demand for the material has been driven higher by an increase in hydrogen energy and wind power installations.

High-end, high-pressure hydrogen storage tanks are often made of carbon fibre, and offshore wind turbine blades also use the lightweight and durable material.

Despite the growth in demand, industry experts have voiced concerns about overcapacity, intensifying anti-globalisation trends and barriers to technological research.

“Due to the late start in China, there is a clear technical gap with developed countries, especially in the field of high-end products,” said a manager of Zhongjian Technology in a June report by Xinhua Finance.

The large-scale production of T1000 carbon fibre will help Chinese companies extend the industrial chain. In 2022, four Chinese carbon fibre companies ranked among the world’s top 10 in terms of capacity.

People’s Daily reported on Monday that Changsheng Technology’s production line was validated by an expert committee from the China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation, which found that more than 95 per cent of the carbon fibre it produced met quality standards.

www.scmp.com

Chinese tech could break barrier to crucial defence and aerospace material

China develops way to mass produce ultra-strong carbon fibre – used in missiles, space stations and wind turbines – despite US and Japanese export bans on manufacturing equipment.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com
 

T1000: China Claims ‘Breakthrough’ In Producing Ultra Strong Carbon Fiber Crucial For Fighters & Warships​


August 24, 2023

China has claimed to have developed the technology required for mass-producing ultra-strong carbon fiber, which is utilized in missiles, space stations, and wind turbines.

As the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post claimed, the accomplishment can potentially disrupt international monopolies in providing materials for the aerospace and defense industries.

Carbon fiber is a crucial strategic resource, distinguished by its remarkable mechanical attributes and chemical stability, rendering it irreplaceable across the aerospace, defense, transportation, new energy, and marine engineering sectors.

However, China’s ability to engage in carbon fiber production had been significantly hindered due to restrictions imposed by the United States and Japan on exporting manufacturing equipment.

Furthermore, the process faces formidable technological obstacles, resulting in China’s emphasis on advancements in small-tow carbon fibers for a considerable duration. This approach entails substantial expenses and has hindered the widespread utilization of carbon fibers among downstream enterprises.

Despite this situation, China has successfully navigated numerous hurdles in its carbon fiber industry, which by 2022 had grown to represent around one-third of global production, the report claimed.

However, in collaboration with Shenzhen University, Changsheng Technology Co Ltd, renowned for manufacturing fabricated metal products, has finally successfully produced high-performance carbon fiber through a production line that can manufacture 1,874 tons of this material annually.

Before the breakthrough achieved by Changsheng Technology, Beijing lacked the means to mass-produce high-performance T1000 carbon fiber, a particularly robust variant of the material known for its stress resistance.

The country’s carbon fiber production had mainly revolved around the T300 and T700 varieties, leaving the high-performance T1000 carbon fiber to make up only a small fraction.

A one-meter-long (3.3-foot) bundle of T1000 carbon fiber, despite weighing merely 0.5 grams (0.018 ounces), possesses the remarkable ability to endure approximately 500 kg (1,102 lbs) of force.

Importance Of High-Grade Carbon Fiber In China’s Defense Industry

Mass-producing ultra-strong carbon fiber could potentially boost the capabilities of new fighter jets and warships.

Warships employing carbon fiber reinforced resin (CFRP) are characterized by their exceptional strength, electromagnetic wave absorption capability, impressive impact resistance, and minimal radar and magnetic field signatures.

The SCMP report specifically highlights that the material is essential for aerospace. Aerospace-grade carbon fiber, known for its specialized properties and substantial cost, plays a crucial role in military aviation.

Its specialized utility is evident in diverse sectors, from its application in nuclear plants to its pivotal role in shaping the fuselages of advanced military aircraft like the F-22 Raptor stealth fighter.

Consequently, the prospect of mass-producing top-tier carbon fiber suggests its imminent application in China’s advanced fighter jet development. This has raised concerns among US defense officials regarding China’s stealth fighter capabilities, notably exemplified by the J-20.

However, if Beijing encounters difficulties acquiring the essential polymers for constructing fighter jet fuselages, the level of concern might be less warranted.

This is the likely rationale behind the US imposing an export ban on manufacturing equipment to China, underscoring the strategic significance of such materials.

In the past, the US government even arrested a Chinese national on charges of purportedly attempting to illicitly export tons of high-grade carbon fiber, which finds its predominant application within aerospace and military contexts, all without the necessary licensing.

Beyond its military utility, the surge in demand for this material is propelled by the growing prominence of hydrogen energy and wind power installations.

Carbon fiber finds utilization in crafting high-end, high-pressure hydrogen storage tanks, while its lightweight and resilient properties make it a favored choice for offshore wind turbine blades.

Yet, despite the escalating demand, Chinese industry experts raise apprehensions regarding issues such as overcapacity, escalating anti-globalization sentiments, and impediments to technological research, which present a complex landscape for the industry’s future.

Nonetheless, enabling the extensive manufacturing of T1000 carbon fiber will facilitate the expansion of Chinese enterprises’ industrial reach.

As of 2022, four Chinese carbon fiber firms secured spots within the global top 10 list for production capacity, marking a noteworthy achievement in the industry’s landscape.
That said, the timeline for effectively harnessing the newly developed technology for the mass production of high-grade carbon fibers remains uncertain. Additionally, the Chinese state media has not provided any specific timeline.

www.eurasiantimes.com

T1000: China Claims 'Breakthrough' In Producing Ultra Strong Carbon Fiber Crucial For Fighters & Warships

China has claimed to have developed the technology required for mass-producing ultra-strong carbon fiber, which is utilized in missiles, space stations, and wind turbines. Rafale Fighters: Saudi Arabia Mulls ‘Record’ Deal For French Jets As Ties With The US Plummet As the Hong Kong-based South...
www.eurasiantimes.com www.eurasiantimes.com
 

