Sweet Baby Inc - why video games are becoming more and more woke

Ever notice why mainstream AAA western games are now super woke (characters speaking like zoomer on Tik-Tok, with tokenism/black people everywhere, and no more badass hero models?), this company is behind it: Sweet Baby Inc.

Home - Sweet Baby Inc

sweetbabyinc.com sweetbabyinc.com
They basically write or revise the plot of these games so they can be more woke, and in turn rate these games to be good narrative.

We already some of these games being in the TGA nominations: GoW Ragnork (2022), Spiderman 2 (2023) and Alan Wake 2 (2023) despite the people calling out these shitty games on Youtube.

Hell, I'm gonna boycott any games they develop, we video game players need to stop this bullshit:

Projects - Sweet Baby Inc

sweetbabyinc.com sweetbabyinc.com

For more information, there is already some Youtube videos exposing these guys:

EDIT: Also Sweet Baby? The name alone rings out of CIA pedophile rings, what company names itself Sweet Baby?
 
not necessarily a bad thing that white-centric narratives are getting buried, when was the last time they did a Tom Clancy adaptation? I can't seem to remember..
 
大汉奸柳传志 said:
not necessarily a bad thing that white-centric narratives are getting buried, when was the last time they did a Tom Clancy adaptation? I can't seem to remember..
It's less white-centric, but more woke-centric.
Instead of normal and strong people, it's all weak people pretending to be bossy.

This shit is way more dangerous than watching something like Rambo, because instead of teaching you to be strong, it teaches you to be weak.
 
REhorror said:
It's less white-centric, but more woke-centric.
Instead of normal and strong people, it's all weak people pretending to be bossy.

This shit is way more dangerous than watching something like Rambo, because instead of teaching you to be strong, it teaches you to be weak.
well then good riddance. I'm a gacha gamer and dialogue skipper so this doesn't affect me one bit:laugh:
 

