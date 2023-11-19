Sweet Baby Inc - why video games are becoming more and more woke

Ever notice why mainstream AAA western games are now super woke (characters speaking like zoomer on Tik-Tok, with tokenism/black people everywhere, and no more badass hero models?), this company is behind it: Sweet Baby Inc.
We already some of these games being in the TGA nominations: GoW Ragnork (2022), Spiderman 2 (2023) and Alan Wake 2 (2023) despite the people calling out these shitty games on Youtube.
Hell, I'm gonna boycott any games they develop, we video game players need to stop this bullshit:
For more information, there is already some Youtube videos exposing these guys:
EDIT: Also Sweet Baby? The name alone rings out of CIA pedophile rings, what company names itself Sweet Baby?
We already some of these games being in the TGA nominations: GoW Ragnork (2022), Spiderman 2 (2023) and Alan Wake 2 (2023) despite the people calling out these shitty games on Youtube.
Hell, I'm gonna boycott any games they develop, we video game players need to stop this bullshit:
For more information, there is already some Youtube videos exposing these guys:
EDIT: Also Sweet Baby? The name alone rings out of CIA pedophile rings, what company names itself Sweet Baby?
Last edited: