What's new

Swedish police authorize protest by man who plans to burn Torah, Bible outside Israeli Embassy

It seems Swedish people are very bored :lol:.

Just, it doesnt deserve attention.

Attention is what they are searching for.

Just ignore them.
 
I didn't post it fully, since it is so very upsetting and disturbing. The idiot or maybe the agent who has asked to do that is not a Muslim for sure. Burning books is a heinous act to say the least, even if those books belongs to the enemies.

While we know that Quran has mentioned both of Torah and Bible as holy books that have been editted and changed by greedy people in time pass. Depsite being editted and manipulated, those books should be respected and those who may disrespect them, deserve severe punishment.

If Muslims in Sweden wanted to test the level of freedom in that country, then instead of shooting ourself in the feet, they should have burned symbols of Zionism such as Holocaust, symbols of homosexuality, symbols of Satanism etc which have turned into the official religion of western countries. Liberal Satanists of west never give a shit about Christianity.

This demand is condemned and unacceptable and the one who has asked for it should be punished with severity of his/her transgression.

I suspect, western agents maybe involved in this scenario of burning books which are considered as holy books by billions of faithful people from different religions.
 
Muhammed45 said:
I didn't post it fully, since it is so very upsetting and disturbing. The idiot or maybe the agent who has asked to do that is not a Muslim for sure. Burning books is a heinous act to say the least, even if those books belongs to the enemies.
Click to expand...

IM bots of police formants can make idiots act like robots.

Here in Spain we saw in a attempted of color revolution in Catalonia 2017.

State dumbfcks undercovers through Whatsapp bots of police informants, encouraging to make crimes and unstabilize.

BTW i think that was the truth behind Norwegian terrorist Breivik. A idiot deceived by undercovers online.

Western states dumbfcks undercovers should think twice what the hell they are doing when they encourage unstabilization against their own countries.
 
Its bad. Seems like the same culprits who desecrated Quran are doing this act too to show Muslims as taking revenge. The only reasonable revenge here is to burn Swedish flag, isnotreal flag, LGTV flag and Swedish constitution
 

Similar threads

Sineva
  • Article
Sweden: Request filed to burn Torah, Bible outside Israeli embassy
Replies
6
Views
99
iamnobody
iamnobody
Bleek
Turkish protesters recite Quranic verses outside the Swedish embassy in response to the burning of the holy book
Replies
9
Views
567
ThunderCat
ThunderCat
beijingwalker
BBC Says China’s ‘Crackdown On Activism’ Is Making ‘Pride’ Culture Disappear
Replies
2
Views
90
Menthol
Menthol
HAIDER
Imran dodges arrest after Islamabad Police show up at Lahore residence with court summons
2 3 4 5
Replies
64
Views
3K
BamsiBey
B
aziqbal
Secret Chinese police station in New York leads to arrests
Replies
0
Views
187
aziqbal
aziqbal

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom