Swedish police authorize protest by man who plans to burn Torah, Bible outside Israeli Embassy

I didn't post it fully, since it is so very upsetting and disturbing. The idiot or maybe the agent who has asked to do that is not a Muslim for sure. Burning books is a heinous act to say the least, even if those books belongs to the enemies.



While we know that Quran has mentioned both of Torah and Bible as holy books that have been editted and changed by greedy people in time pass. Depsite being editted and manipulated, those books should be respected and those who may disrespect them, deserve severe punishment.



If Muslims in Sweden wanted to test the level of freedom in that country, then instead of shooting ourself in the feet, they should have burned symbols of Zionism such as Holocaust, symbols of homosexuality, symbols of Satanism etc which have turned into the official religion of western countries. Liberal Satanists of west never give a shit about Christianity.



This demand is condemned and unacceptable and the one who has asked for it should be punished with severity of his/her transgression.



I suspect, western agents maybe involved in this scenario of burning books which are considered as holy books by billions of faithful people from different religions.