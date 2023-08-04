Swedish officials blame Russia for Quran burning

Dalit
Sweden is fearing “something serious” if the Quran burning demonstrations continue.
Rabat - Sweden has acknowledged that more requests have been filed requesting permissions for new Quran-burning demonstrations.
Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said police received several requests from people seeking to hold Quran-burning demonstrations.
“If they are granted, we are going to face some days where there is a clear risk of something serious happening,” he said, stressing that his government is “worried about what it could lead to.”
The Swedish Prime minister took his distance from the situation, claiming that the decision to grant permission for the demonstrations was up to the police.
Sweden also shirked responsibility for the situation, with some officials accusing “Russia-backed actors”' of undermining the country’s image.
The Swedish Prime minister claimed that his country is facing a “disinformation campaign.”
“Russia-backed actors are amplifying incorrect statements such as that the Swedish state is behind the desecration of holy scriptures,” Sweden’s Minister for Civil Defense said.
Sweden as well as Denmark have been witnessing Islamophobic acts involving extremists who have been sparking outrage for setting copies of the Quran alight.
The situation caused an uproar among Muslims and Muslim countries, who have been urging the two countries to take action against similar acts.
Denmark pledged that it is considering actions to end similar acts.
Last week, Denmark’s Foreign Affairs minister Lars Lokee Rasmussen described the burning of the Quran as “deeply offensive and reckless.”
“The burnings are deeply offensive and reckless acts committed by a few individuals. These few individuals do not represent the values Danish society is built on,” Rasmussen said.
He added that the Danish government is working toward a legal framework regulating how to intervene in situations where “other countries, cultures and religions are being insulted, and where this could have significant negative consequences for Denmark, not least with regard to security.”
