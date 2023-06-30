What's new

Swedish court allowed to burn Quran: Insulted and Burned down !

Hero786 said:
Court allowed burning of Quran is Freedom of Speech and according to Sweden law.
Same said by US.

Real question:

Is Tehreek e Labbaik now starting protest against Sweden Ambassador?

WARNING: Video may be disturbing for some people
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1674245934446792704

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1674759998650605568

On Other hand, Russian parliament condemned burning of Quran in Sweden

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1674506620850814976
Will Turkiye allow Sweden into NATO?

If yes then Turkiye has failed Islam.

Turkiye, Albania and Bosnia should prevent Sweden joining NATO.
 
The Quran was burned by an Iraqi citizen.

He is now wanted by Iraq, which wants him extradited.
This will not happen, since ”burning the quran” is Free Speech, and not a crime.
He actually was breaking local law, since you may not start a fire at all due to dry weather and the risk of a fire spreading.

If watching the Quran burn is considered harmful to the watcher, how come you publish the video, thus harming people?
 
All we need to do is, expanding logical campaigns against Holocaust bullshit and try to shed light on the greatest lie of human kind history. Then you would see these swines esp the Swedish above start moaning.
 
This is very unfortunate. These idiot don't know what islam is about.. these stupid don't know world is getting Globalized. How you meet people when you sitting in big meetings. Shameful act
 
As a protest I will read 10 sipara starting tonight.
Who else is in ?
Quran is for reading, understanding and acting upon.
The kuffar will burn in hell anyway. They can burn whatever they want.
I don't like what they did.
But let's read Quran.

A.P. Richelieu said:
The perpetrator was an Iraqi citizen, and you do not know his personal reasons for burning the Quran. (Neither do I).
Asylum.
These asylum seekers will do anything to get their case approved.
 
A.P. Richelieu said:
The Quran was burned by an Iraqi citizen.

He is now wanted by Iraq, which wants him extradited.
This will not happen, since ”burning the quran” is Free Speech, and not a crime.
He actually was breaking local law, since you may not start a fire at all due to dry weather and the risk of a fire spreading.


If watching the Quran burn is considered harmful to the watcher, how come you publish the video, thus harming people?
he was not Iraqi this is just cover a story, this is how you trick people and try and act clever this was mandated by the Swedish government

I guess when the response comes you will cry foul

hope Russia nukes Stockholm
 
NooriNuth said:
As a protest I will read 10 sipara starting tonight.
Who else is in ?
Quran is for reading, understanding and acting upon.
The kuffar will burn in hell anyway. They can burn whatever they want.
I don't like what they did.
But let's read Quran.


Asylum.
These asylum seekers will do anything to get their case approved.
He already got that, so no.
 

