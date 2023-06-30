Swedish court allowed to burn Quran: Insulted and Burned down !

Hero786
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Sep 30, 2016
- Messages
- 180
- Reaction score
- 1
- Country
- Location
Court allowed burning of Quran is Freedom of Speech and according to Sweden law.
Same said by US.
Real question:
Is Tehreek e Labbaik now starting protest against Sweden Ambassador?
WARNING: Video may be disturbing for some people
On Other hand, Russian parliament condemned burning of Quran in Sweden
Same said by US.
Real question:
Is Tehreek e Labbaik now starting protest against Sweden Ambassador?
WARNING: Video may be disturbing for some people
On Other hand, Russian parliament condemned burning of Quran in Sweden