Sweden: "Turkey wants things we can't give"

Turkey has demands that NATO hopeful Sweden cannot -- and does not -- want to meet, said the Swedish Prime Minister on Sunday.
Ankara has blocked Sweden and Finland's entry into the western military since May in an attempt to get the pair to meet certain political demands, prompting a long-running diplomatic tussle.
"Turkey both confirms that we have done what we said we would do, but they also say that they want things that we cannot or do not want to give them," Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a defence think-tank conference.

"We are convinced that Turkey will make a decision, we just don't know when," he said, adding that "the decision is in Turkey's camp."
Stockholm and Helsinki signed a deal with Turkey in 2022 aimed at overcoming Ankara's objections to their NATO bids.


Turkey 'wants things we can't give', says NATO hopeful Sweden

Ankara has been blocking Sweden's entry into the western military alliance since May.
Then wait for decade to join the NATO as like Greece blocked Macedonia for 11 year


Turkiye doesnt want money or weapons from Sweden

Turkiye just want PKK and FETO Terrorists from Sweden
and stop supporting PKK terrorism against Turkiye .... ... nothing else
 
Then wait for decade to join the NATO as like Greece blocked Macedonia for 11 year


Turkiye doesnt want money or weapons from Sweden

Turkiye just want PKK and FETO Terrorists from Sweden
and stop supporting PKK terrorism against Turkiye .... ... nothing else
I agree with Turkey's sentiments here... Harbouring an allies wanted terrorists and criminals is unethical... They should definitely outlaw PKK and FETO plus handover the wanted elements by Ankara
 
Then wait for decade to join the NATO as like Greece blocked Macedonia for 11 year
Nothing to do with each other.
You are comparing apples to oranges because they are fruits.

Turkiye doesnt want money or weapons from Sweden
Of course Turkey wants weapons from Sweden, which is why one of the conditions was the lifting of the embargo.

either you're lying, or you don't know.

Sweden lifts Turkey arms embargo as NATO membership inches closer

Turkey’s parliament has yet to ratify Sweden and Finland’s membership in NATO, and Friday's step was widely seen as aimed at securing Ankara’s approval.
Turkiye just want PKK and FETO Terrorists from Sweden
and stop supporting PKK terrorism against Turkiye .... ... nothing else
Turkey is not only asking for that, but the handover of Kurdish political refugees and Turkish dissidents, because they are simply against the authoritarian Erdogan government, which considers every opponent as.....terrorists.
In Sweden, the Liberal Democracy works, with a separation of powers, that is, a separation of judicial and executive power, something that does not exist in today's Turkey, where everything is controlled by an authoritarian regime.
 
Hmm funny how EU members were leading Turkey by the nose back in the 90s and 2000s about it joining EU..... how the roles have reversed.
There is a saying out here, be nice to the people you climb on top of to get to the top, as you will be seeing them when you come down.

Nothing to do with each other.
You are comparing apples to oranges because they are fruits.


Of course Turkey wants weapons from Sweden, which is why one of the conditions was the lifting of the embargo.

either you're lying, or you don't know.

Sweden lifts Turkey arms embargo as NATO membership inches closer

Turkey’s parliament has yet to ratify Sweden and Finland’s membership in NATO, and Friday's step was widely seen as aimed at securing Ankara’s approval.
Turkey is not only asking for that, but the handover of Kurdish political refugees and Turkish dissidents, because they are simply against the authoritarian Erdogan government, which considers every opponent as.....terrorists.
In Sweden, the Liberal Democracy works, with a separation of powers, that is, a separation of judicial and executive power, something that does not exist in today's Turkey, where everything is controlled by an authoritarian regime.
Back when 9/11 happened the west were grabbing any brown man who even had a Casio watch on them and throwing them into GITMO. Yet Turkey asking countries to not harbor actual terrorist is unreasonable?
 
Nothing to do with each other.
You are comparing apples to oranges because they are fruits.
Your babbling doesnt change the reality

Greece blocked Macedonia for 11 year ....




Of course Turkey wants weapons from Sweden, which is why one of the conditions was the lifting of the embargo.

either you're lying, or you don't know.
what a troll team

Turkiye doesnt buy weapons from Sweden
We dont need anything from Sweden ......Turkiye has 100 times better defense industry than Sweden

Karl Evertsson, Head of the Swedish State Arms Export Control Agency
"" "Turkey does not need our weapons right now. They do not buy weapons from us. We evaluate the applications from the defense commission on a case-by-case basis. We can sell weapons to Turkey under today's conditions""


in 2019 , Sweden banned arms exports to Turkiye after its incursion into Syria against PKK/YPG Terrorists

Now Sweden needs Turkiye ... Turkiye doesnt need useless Sweden


Sweden banned selling armor steel to Turkiye in 2019
now Turkiye produce its own armor steel




Turkey is not only asking for that, but the handover of Kurdish political refugees and Turkish dissidents, because they are simply against the authoritarian Erdogan government, which considers every opponent as.....terrorists.
In Sweden, the Liberal Democracy works, with a separation of powers, that is, a separation of judicial and executive power, something that does not exist in today's Turkey, where everything is controlled by an authoritarian regime.
Full of PKK Terrorists are in Sweden since 1990s ..you liar Greek

nothing to do with ERDOGAN
 
Back when 9/11 happened the west were grabbing any brown man who even had a Casio watch on them and throwing them into GITMO. Yet Turkey asking countries to not harbor actual terrorist is unreasonable?
Check the last part of Akritas' reply.
 
Turkey is not only asking for that, but the handover of Kurdish political refugees and Turkish dissidents, because they are simply against the authoritarian Erdogan government, which considers every opponent as.....terrorists.
In Sweden, the Liberal Democracy works, with a separation of powers, that is, a separation of judicial and executive power, something that does not exist in today's Turkey, where everything is controlled by an authoritarian regime.
If you go after dissidents, you are not a democracy. Russia and Turkey and Alex Jones want to kidnap dissidents. These are not for democracy.

Sweden needs to only wait a few months. Erdogan is likely gone soon. Turkey is a nation incapable of nationalism, it returns to Ottomanism, and a bad version of it. If you have sh*t history, your nationalism is gonna be the same.

Georgians have a tradition, treat guests as messengers of G-d, so their nationalism is tolerable and welcome. Nice people get to have nationalism. Totalitarian and oppressors nationalism is oppressive.
 
Your babbling doesnt change the reality

Greece blocked Macedonia for 11 year ....
It just shows how ignorant you are.

what a troll team

Turkiye doesnt buy weapons from Sweden
We dont need anything from Sweden ......Turkiye has 100 times better defense industry than Sweden
Sure buddy 😂😂😂

in 2019 , Sweden banned arms exports to Turkiye after its incursion into Syria against PKK/YPG Terrorists
If turkey needs nothing from Sweden, then why are you angry about the embargo?
 
It just shows how ignorant you are.
It just shows how liar and hypocrite you are.


If turkey needs nothing from Sweden, then why are you angry about the embargo?
We are angry because Sweden support PKK/YPG terrorism

Sweden can not offer anything to Turkiye for weapons
Turkiye doesnt buy weapons from Sweden
Turkiye has 100 times better defense industry than Sweden
 
If you go after dissidents, you are not a democracy. Russia and Turkey and Alex Jones want to kidnap dissidents. These are not for democracy.
You know what Erdogan did after the coup? He started sacking and arresting anyone he didn't like,accusing them of being FETO. Tens of thousands of military. Can tens of thousands be involved in a coup? It's ridiculous.

Some Turkish military officers and I think police too,fled to Greece and asked for political asylum. The Turkish government since then,has been demanding that we hand them over. They insist that they are "terrorists". it's ridiculous.

t just shows how liar and hypocrite you are.
Shut your mouth. You've been barking day and night for months now: "Liars liars!".

Every person that debunks your bullshit,you rush to call him a "liar" and a "troll". Grow up. GROW UP. Go act like a real man with balls. Enough is enough. You're the circus of the forum. Every day the same nonsense: "Liar Greek! Liar Arab! Liar Iranian! Liar China! Liar Israel! Troll team is anti-Erdogan propaganda!"

Go fart somewhere else,you're only bringing misinformation and half-baked news here.
 
Turkiye wants PKK Terrorists from Sweden since 1990s


now Turkiye use NATO card .. Bravo ERDOGAN-AKAR and CAVUSOGLU


03.12.2022

Mahmut Tat, who was caught in Sweden and extradited to Turkiye and has a definite prison sentence for membership in the terrorist organization PKK was arrested and sent to prison.

terorist-mahmut-tat-dha-1959350_2.jpg


Shut your mouth. You've been barking day and night for months now: "Liars liars!".
Its reality you liar troll

Greece blocked Macedonia for 11 years
still hypocrite Greek trolls are talking about Turkiye

You've been barking day and night for years on every Turkish thread
 
