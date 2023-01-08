Sweden: "Turkey wants things we can't give"

Akritas
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Feb 1, 2022
- Messages
- 878
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
Turkey has demands that NATO hopeful Sweden cannot -- and does not -- want to meet, said the Swedish Prime Minister on Sunday.
Ankara has blocked Sweden and Finland's entry into the western military since May in an attempt to get the pair to meet certain political demands, prompting a long-running diplomatic tussle.
"Turkey both confirms that we have done what we said we would do, but they also say that they want things that we cannot or do not want to give them," Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a defence think-tank conference.
"We are convinced that Turkey will make a decision, we just don't know when," he said, adding that "the decision is in Turkey's camp."
Stockholm and Helsinki signed a deal with Turkey in 2022 aimed at overcoming Ankara's objections to their NATO bids.
Ankara has blocked Sweden and Finland's entry into the western military since May in an attempt to get the pair to meet certain political demands, prompting a long-running diplomatic tussle.
"Turkey both confirms that we have done what we said we would do, but they also say that they want things that we cannot or do not want to give them," Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a defence think-tank conference.
"We are convinced that Turkey will make a decision, we just don't know when," he said, adding that "the decision is in Turkey's camp."
Stockholm and Helsinki signed a deal with Turkey in 2022 aimed at overcoming Ankara's objections to their NATO bids.
Turkey 'wants things we can't give', says NATO hopeful Sweden
Ankara has been blocking Sweden's entry into the western military alliance since May.
www.euronews.com