Sweden the hypocrite didn't allowed to burn the Torah

Oublious

Oublious

Torah burning in front of Israeli Embassy in Stockholm prevented, says Israeli envoy

Torah burning planned to take place in front of Israeli Embassy in Stockholm prevented in coordination with Swedish authorities, says ambassador - Anadolu Ajansı
First fak you Sweden 8-)!

Why didn't you allowed to burn the Torah? Wher is your human rights? When it comes to Quran you allowed to burn and you are defending Jewish..

So what the fak is you excuses for this?
 
Who was going to burn it? muslims cant burn it though
 
Thats valid point. Who was trying to burn Torah?. A Muslims will never do it or he will be defying Quran Pak himself.
 
Do you even FrEEDom Of SpEEch, vro?

Zhukov said:
Thats valid point. Who was trying to burn Torah?. A Muslims will never do it or he will be defying Quran Pak himself.
Sir, it doesn't really matter who. It's the double standards of swedish authorities.

Whoever did it, made an excellent point. Although it's good they weren't allowed to go ahead. Wish the swedes extended the same courtesy to muslims
 
Dude, you turks are easily played like a violin by your enemies. Very easily played.

Putin calls Bannon and Russia Republicans to burn certain books in Sweden.
Bannon and pals call Swedish cronies to burn certain books in Sweden.
Swedish cronies of Trump call specific pro-Putin Swedes to burn certain books in Sweden.
Then the books are burned.

Putin victory over Turkey, Turks want to block Sweden from NATO.

Those that are burning the books are doing so, so Turkey does not allow Sweden in.

Finland hints at Russia’s involvement in Quran-burning protest in Sweden

Finland’s foreign minister hinted that Russia may have been involved in last week’s Quran-burning protest that threatens to derail Sweden’s accession to
You do realize that whenever there is an important election, there is some staged terror attack or "scary Muslim" incident to compel the conservatives to vote for the criminal cia parties in Europe and elsewhere. It is staged to make Muslims look bad, to get the reaction of two tooth Jim Bob to vote because "them there Muslim are scary". The burning of the cars in the parking lot before an election in Europe, was deliberate and staged. These are dial a terrorist attack by the cia, fsb and mi6.

The anti-Turkey cia parties are playing the Turks like a violin.

Putin to Putin cronies: "What makes Turks angry, do that and blame the Swedes! Get Bannon and anti-Muslim pals on the task. Have our buddy Rasmus Paludan do it and make it obvious that Russia and Bannonites were behind this to make the Turks look stupid for blaming Sweden".

The alt-wrong Trumpers and Putinites are burning Korans, and instead of punishing Russia for this and Russia supporters for this, because they are behind this, Turkey does the exact thing the Koran burners want Turkey to do.

Turkey don't be two tooth Jim Bob and side with the burners of the Koran. That is how far the Putinites are going to stop Sweden from entering NATO. And Russia plans worse things too.
 
So Oublious wants someone to burn the Torah,which according to Islam,was sent by God.

Oublious is angry because a far right-wing guy burned the Quran,so he would like to see more holy texts burnt,just so that Sweden proves it's freedom of speech.
 
Yeah, pretty hypocritical. Though everyone shouldve figured out by now countries dont really care about rights when it comes to the weak. When the middle east and other muslim countries start innovating at a rapid pace then the west will automatically respect them
 
Oublious said:
Torah burning in front of Israeli Embassy in Stockholm prevented, says Israeli envoy

Torah burning planned to take place in front of Israeli Embassy in Stockholm prevented in coordination with Swedish authorities, says ambassador - Anadolu Ajansı
First fak you Sweden 8-)!

Why didn't you allowed to burn the Torah? Wher is your human rights? When it comes to Quran you allowed to burn and you are defending Jewish..

So what the fak is you excuses for this?
Hypocrits showing hypocriticsm everywhere:-

EU urges Israel-Palestine to defuse tensions, says lethal force should be 'last resort'

Bloc calls on 'both parties to do everything possible to de-escalate situation, restart security coordination' - Anadolu Agency
EU urges Israel-Palestine to defuse tensions, says lethal force should be 'last resort'​

Bloc calls on 'both parties to do everything possible to de-escalate situation, restart security coordination'​

Aysu Bicer |28.01.2023
 
Foinikas said:
So Oublious wants someone to burn the Torah,which according to Islam,was sent by God.

Oublious is angry because a far right-wing guy burned the Quran,so he would like to see more holy texts burnt,just so that Sweden proves it's freedom of speech.
lol

this is how a troll works trying to turn the tide fo the subject, i say fak you and get lost.


subject is sweden double standard.
 
Foinikas said:
So Oublious wants someone to burn the Torah,which according to Islam,was sent by God.

Oublious is angry because a far right-wing guy burned the Quran,so he would like to see more holy texts burnt,just so that Sweden proves it's freedom of speech.
You better be careful incase Greece ends up on the list to be de-Nazified.
 
khansaheeb said:
You better be careful incase Greece ends up on the list to be de-Nazified.
By whom? ;)

Oublious said:
lol

this is how a troll works trying to turn the tide fo the subject, i say fak you and get lost.


subject is sweden double standard.
Oh reallllyyyy? You're the idiot who wants the Torah burnt just to spite the Swedes. What's next? Demand the banning of burqah from Sweden to prove what bigots they are against Muslims or something? 🙄

"Sweden double standard". Stop complaining and leave the Netherlands then,go back to one-standard Turkey instead of "evel West so bad"
 
Foinikas said:
By whom? ;)


Oh reallllyyyy? You're the idiot who wants the Torah burnt just to spite the Swedes. What's next? Demand the banning of burqah from Sweden to prove what bigots they are against Muslims or something? 🙄

"Sweden double standard". Stop complaining and leave the Netherlands then,go back to one-standard Turkey instead of "evel West so bad"
Turkey comes to mind first and then there are the Balkan states who won't be happy with Nazis on their doorstep.
 

