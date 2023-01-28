Sweden the hypocrite didn't allowed to burn the Torah

Finland hints at Russia’s involvement in Quran-burning protest in Sweden Finland’s foreign minister hinted that Russia may have been involved in last week’s Quran-burning protest that threatens to derail Sweden’s accession to

Dude, you turks are easily played like a violin by your enemies. Very easily played.Putin calls Bannon and Russia Republicans to burn certain books in Sweden.Bannon and pals call Swedish cronies to burn certain books in Sweden.Swedish cronies of Trump call specific pro-Putin Swedes to burn certain books in Sweden.Then the books are burned.Putin victory over Turkey, Turks want to block Sweden from NATO.Those that are burning the books are doing so, so Turkey does not allow Sweden in.You do realize that whenever there is an important election, there is some staged terror attack or "scary Muslim" incident to compel the conservatives to vote for the criminal cia parties in Europe and elsewhere. It is staged to make Muslims look bad, to get the reaction of two tooth Jim Bob to vote because "them there Muslim are scary". The burning of the cars in the parking lot before an election in Europe, was deliberate and staged. These are dial a terrorist attack by the cia, fsb and mi6.The anti-Turkey cia parties are playing the Turks like a violin.Putin to Putin cronies: "What makes Turks angry, do that and blame the Swedes! Get Bannon and anti-Muslim pals on the task. Have our buddy Rasmus Paludan do it and make it obvious that Russia and Bannonites were behind this to make the Turks look stupid for blaming Sweden".The alt-wrong Trumpers and Putinites are burning Korans, and instead of punishing Russia for this and Russia supporters for this, because they are behind this, Turkey does the exact thing the Koran burners want Turkey to do.Turkey don't be two tooth Jim Bob and side with the burners of the Koran. That is how far the Putinites are going to stop Sweden from entering NATO. And Russia plans worse things too.