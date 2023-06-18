What's new

Suspected Indian S-400 Site located at Gwailor

JX-1

JX-1

Looks like 91N6E/"Cheese Board"/"Grave Stone" units visible, while Launchers are in storage (northeast most unit might be a covered up launcher??) .. also is there an underground storage below the bridge looking thing?.. @SQ8 @PanzerKiel @BHarwana and anyone with an eye for this stuff pls confirm
GWAILORS400.png


Full image with more units visible here:

It would not be in a fixed location during the war....

location will be changed over the night during the crises.
 
Mystery solved - the S-400 while a potent asset is also a prime target and ideally would be kept mobile. Having it deployed constantly also puts it in wear and tear just as this Akash site is pretty sparse - the IAF has been shuttling its two batteries mostly near Dehli and Mumbai areas and keeping the miles low between its storage areas and deployed areas. They have been intelligent about dispersion sites with at least 2-3 per battery and some miles apart.

After all, these are not cheap assets
 
Confirmed to be S-400 by PAKIMINT, sites at Bhuj and Jorhat as well...
Raj-Hindustani said:
yeah.. i meant the same that s400 can be mobilised during the war crises.

Akash missiles have bot versions fixed and movable.
NG Missile Vessels said:
Bro that's an Akash Command Post Vehicle :D
SQ8 said:
Mystery solved - the S-400 while a potent asset is also a prime target and ideally would be kept mobile. Having it deployed constantly also puts it in wear and tear just as this Akash site is pretty sparse - the IAF has been shuttling its two batteries mostly near Dehli and Mumbai areas and keeping the miles low between its storage areas and deployed areas. They have been intelligent about dispersion sites with at least 2-3 per battery and some miles apart.

After all, these are not cheap assets
... according to pakimint they've put another battery right under artillery range at Bhuj .... which if true would suggest they're also trying to hinder ops from Masroor/Faisal/Bholari for an offensive in Sindh (thar desert is the only place they can execute PAS)...

and the other one is in assam, of course for the Chinese, though I doubt the S-400 will even see a J-20 before it realizes multiple ARMs and PLARF projectiles have been launched at it.
 
JX-1 said:
and the other one is in assam, of course for the Chinese, though I doubt the S-400 will even see a J-20 before it realizes multiple ARMs and PLARF projectiles have been launched at it.
J-20 has no support infrastructure in Tibet or Xinjiang and will have to operate out of Chengdu which is 4000 kms away from Ladakh and will need multiple refuelling. That will make it vulnerable to India’s NETRA AEWCS.
J-20 with its exposed side and RCS is not quite an F-22 or F-35. So a cursory glance through these numbers and quality aspects would suggest that in spite of its industrial capacity, China can not quite overcome the limitations imposed upon it by the Tibet-Ladakh geography.

This is what Chinese Radar coverage in Ngari Kunsha Airport will look like.
Even for high altitude target, coverage are limited.Its bad at Ngari which is sandwiched between two mountain ranges, a plateau ~60km across and then the Himalayas proper almost 200km across towards India. Due to the terrain some of these radars will not be able to detect even aircraft in medium altitude if I am not wrong 👇
IMG-20230606-WA0000(1).jpg
 
Since it's Publically known that IAF deployed it's 3rd S400 unit at Bhuj Airforce station, Some insight of S400 capabilities. Big Bird AR can detect threats upto 600 KM & Gravestone can engage targets upto 400 KM at max. Karachi well within Range. About Radars today
20230620_170137.jpg

Big Bird Acquisition Radar seen at Gwalior, Jorhat & Bhuj. The radar is used for acquiring and tracking aerial and ballistic targets, identifying targets, and performing angle measurements on standoff jamming aircraft upto 600 KMs
20230620_170239.jpg

IAF S400 unit also seen operating Tin Shield radar mounted on 40V6MR. The 36D6 radar system is highly effective in detecting low flying objects. Although IAF already operate these radars even before S400 deal
20230620_170328.jpg

The 92N6E Gravestone is engagement and fire control Radar. The radar can track 100 targets in TWS mode, and perform precision tracking of six targets concurrently for missile engagements upto 400 KMs
20230620_170411.jpg

96L6E Cheeseboard All Altitude Aquisition radar, It classifies four different target types: aircrafts, helicopters, UAVs, and missiles. It's mounted on 40V6MR to improve detection of lower flying objects (Like Tin shield)
20230620_170447.jpg
 
Getting Karachi covered with S400 is the biggest strategic advantage we have, any damage to KPT infrastructure and the adversary would be crumbling.
 

