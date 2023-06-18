Suspected Indian S-400 Site located at Gwailor

JX-1 said: and the other one is in assam, of course for the Chinese, though I doubt the S-400 will even see a J-20 before it realizes multiple ARMs and PLARF projectiles have been launched at it. Click to expand...

J-20 has no support infrastructure in Tibet or Xinjiang and will have to operate out of Chengdu which is 4000 kms away from Ladakh and will need multiple refuelling. That will make it vulnerable to India’s NETRA AEWCS.J-20 with its exposed side and RCS is not quite an F-22 or F-35. So a cursory glance through these numbers and quality aspects would suggest that in spite of its industrial capacity, China can not quite overcome the limitations imposed upon it by the Tibet-Ladakh geography.This is what Chinese Radar coverage in Ngari Kunsha Airport will look like.Even for high altitude target, coverage are limited.Its bad at Ngari which is sandwiched between two mountain ranges, a plateau ~60km across and then the Himalayas proper almost 200km across towards India. Due to the terrain some of these radars will not be able to detect even aircraft in medium altitude if I am not wrong