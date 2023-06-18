Suspected Indian S-400 Site located at Gwailor

Since it's Publically known that IAF deployed it's 3rd S400 unit at Bhuj Airforce station, Some insight of S400 capabilities. Big Bird AR can detect threats upto 600 KM & Gravestone can engage targets upto 400 KM at max. Karachi well within Range. About Radars todayView attachment 935203
Big Bird Acquisition Radar seen at Gwalior, Jorhat & Bhuj. The radar is used for acquiring and tracking aerial and ballistic targets, identifying targets, and performing angle measurements on standoff jamming aircraft upto 600 KMs
IAF S400 unit also seen operating Tin Shield radar mounted on 40V6MR. The 36D6 radar system is highly effective in detecting low flying objects. Although IAF already operate these radars even before S400 deal
The 92N6E Gravestone is engagement and fire control Radar. The radar can track 100 targets in TWS mode, and perform precision tracking of six targets concurrently for missile engagements upto 400 KMs
96L6E Cheeseboard All Altitude Aquisition radar, It classifies four different target types: aircrafts, helicopters, UAVs, and missiles. It's mounted on 40V6MR to improve detection of lower flying objects (Like Tin shield)
