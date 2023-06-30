Support John F Kennedy Jr as US Presidential Candidate

What's new

Dear Friends,

John F. Kennedy Jr. is the nephew of late President John F. Kennedy of America. He is an acclaimed environmental Lawyer and is an Anti-War Advocate. He is a Catholic unlike the crazy Protestant Crusader Presidents that were at the helm of power in America in the recent past. The policy of the Catholic World is different from the Protestants who are hell bent on bringing Armageddon by empowering Israel.

His success in the US Presidential elections 2024 will also be good for the Muslim World and Pakistan.

Please support him in any way that you can!

He is a democrat and also an environmentalist. He is young and and from a prominent political family. He has got a chance of winning.
 
Won't be getting my vote

But of course, he has every right to run. In the end though, he won't be the nominee
 
He has zero chance of winning.

He's an insane anti-vaccination conspiracy theorist, and he's not anti-war, he just pretends he is.

Sanders actually believed in his cause and had a lot of good points.

Kennedy is a nut job and will say anything to win votes.
 
Mr.Green said:
Dear Friends,

John F. Kennedy Jr. is the nephew of late President John F. Kennedy of America. He is an acclaimed environmental Lawyer and is an Anti-War Advocate. He is a Catholic unlike the crazy Protestant Crusader Presidents that were at the helm of power in America in the recent past. The policy of the Catholic World is different from the Protestants who are hell bent on bringing Armageddon by empowering Israel.

His success in the US Presidential elections 2024 will also be good for the Muslim World and Pakistan.

Please support him in any way that you can!

Biden is Catholic too :partay:
 
No one is going to win the Democratic nomination except Biden. Inconsequential number of democrats are going to vote against an incumbent democratic President
 

