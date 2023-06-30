Support John F Kennedy Jr as US Presidential Candidate

Mr.Green
Dear Friends,
John F. Kennedy Jr. is the nephew of late President John F. Kennedy of America. He is an acclaimed environmental Lawyer and is an Anti-War Advocate. He is a Catholic unlike the crazy Protestant Crusader Presidents that were at the helm of power in America in the recent past. The policy of the Catholic World is different from the Protestants who are hell bent on bringing Armageddon by empowering Israel.
His success in the US Presidential elections 2024 will also be good for the Muslim World and Pakistan.
Please support him in any way that you can!
