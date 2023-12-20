Sunni and catholics and kurds seem to work together or have connection

In
A fat iraqi woman identified herself as having Sunni husband +Christian Catholic mother-in-law. She said to "stop questioning the iraqi war" in her rant. She was Kurd american.
1:13:20
in the yt
it's the old equivalent of the current leftist trans, black jewish lesbian.
Landon Lecture: President George W. Bushin 2009
A fat iraqi woman identified herself as having Sunni husband +Christian Catholic mother-in-law. She said to "stop questioning the iraqi war" in her rant. She was Kurd american.
1:13:20
in the yt
it's the old equivalent of the current leftist trans, black jewish lesbian.