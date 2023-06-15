What's new

Sultan Baybars - From Slave to Saviour of Islam

The Kings and Generals animated historical documentary series on medieval history continues with a biographic video on Baybars, who became the sultan of Egypt as the Mamluk sultan. In this biography we will talk about his modest beginnings as a slave, his rise within the Mamluks, his early military career, and how he became the sultan and fought both the Crusaders and the Mongols, becoming a savior of Islam in this period.
 
The big lesson with Qutuz, Baibars and the Mamluks is not just that they were heroes, but that they committed to doing what was Islamically right, at any cost. They didn't defeat the Mongols, but just an advance force of the larger Mongol Army. Yet, when given the chance to surrender, they didn't; they knew that any victory would be pyrrhic at best, yet because it was an Islamic obligation to stand up to the Mongols, they did so. For reasons all beyond them, it was at this moment the Mongols started to fracture and, in turn, they couldn't avenge Ain Jalut.

It's an important lesson for us, especially from a political standpoint. Many times, we too devolve into deciding what to do based on harm and benefit, and that too based on our limited understanding of the wider situation. In turn, we compromise on what is right and, inevitably, pay for it down the line.
 
I used to be fascinated by The Mamluks and Baybars. Any resource I could find to read, I would read.

Truth is Saladin gets the praise he does not deserve. Saladdin Deserves the praise he is entitled to but not at the Cost of Pushing back the praise belonging to the Mamluks and Baybars .
 
I used to be fascinated by The Mamluks and Baybars. Any resource I could find to read, I would read.

Truth is Saladin gets the praise he does not deserve. Saladdin Deserves the praise he is entitled to but not at the Cost of Pushing back the praise belonging to the Mamluks and Baybars .
Everyone played a role. The big shifts in civilization don't often occur overnight; rather, they're a result of decades or even centuries of incremental contributions by many generations.
 
they did so. For reasons all beyond them, it was at this moment the Mongols started to fracture and, in turn, they couldn't avenge Ain Jalut.
Yes. During the voting gathering, Barkeh Khan (Muslim) asked him about his Baghdad brutalities. With a smirk on his face, Holgu/Halako kept asking why Barkeh is angry. Barkeh was the elder cousin but with less tribal support and amry. There they decided to battle as Halako insulted and threatened Makkah/Madina as next target.

During the fight, Halako's horse was fleeing back and Halko's foot got stuck in the stirrup. He was dragged by the horse and died due to head injuries.
 
Agreed, My only gripe is that the Mamluks and Baybars can do with some more spotlight.
...and Nooruddin Zengi. he is the one who actually laid the foundation of a strong state that Salahuddin built upon later. and it was Nooruddin Zengi who sent salahuddin's uncle to act as minister to the Fatimi ruler of Egypt to keep hin under his control. most people dont even there was someone named Zengi.
 
The big lesson with Qutuz, Baibars and the Mamluks is not just that they were heroes, but that they committed to doing what was Islamically right, at any cost. They didn't defeat the Mongols, but just an advance force of the larger Mongol Army. Yet, when given the chance to surrender, they didn't; they knew that any victory would be pyrrhic at best, yet because it was an Islamic obligation to stand up to the Mongols, they did so. For reasons all beyond them, it was at this moment the Mongols started to fracture and, in turn, they couldn't avenge Ain Jalut.

It's an important lesson for us, especially from a political standpoint. Many times, we too devolve into deciding what to do based on harm and benefit, and that too based on our limited understanding of the wider situation. In turn, we compromise on what is right and, inevitably, pay for it down the line.
Do you really know what you are talking about Yes qutuz was righteous. Baybars was a survivor. He would do anything to get his way. It turns out that what he accomplished also aligned with muslim needs. He was stubborn, smart and adventurous and opportunist. We should stop putting muslim historic figure under the light of perfection and start exemplifying them. Lets just keep that in perspective they were humans (extra ordinary one at that may be), but with lots of flaws.
 
Do you really know what you are talking about Yes qutuz was righteous. Baybars was a survivor. He would do anything to get his way. It turns out that what he accomplished also aligned with muslim needs. He was stubborn, smart and adventurous and opportunist. We should stop putting muslim historic figure under the light of perfection and start exemplifying them. Lets just keep that in perspective they were humans (extra ordinary one at that may be), but with lots of flaws.
Was george washington building a country for Christians? Yet, the people residing in the country he built were (until some timea go) overwhelmingly Christians. So, did he do the christian' a favor? Or since it was not his intention to do some christian jihad, he shouldn't be credited?

Going by your logic, perhaps even the later Rashidun were not entirely motivated by serving Islam because there was infighting and power struggle involved.
 
Many point to the fact that it was an advance/left behind army of the Mongols that was beaten at Ain Jalut , but do remember the Mongols managed to win time and time again with similar small armies against much larger foes. They were also defeated in the open field which was rare and ironically by the feigned retreat, which was their signature movement.
Also something to note the forces of Hulugu although large hadn’t fought a motivated force on the field yet. Aside the destruction of Assassins, siege of weakened Baghdad and a few cities in Syria there was nothing much of note.
 
Yes. During the voting gathering, Barkeh Khan (Muslim) asked him about his Baghdad brutalities. With a smirk on his face, Holgu/Halako kept asking why Barkeh is angry. Barkeh was the elder cousin but with less tribal support and amry. There they decided to battle as Halako insulted and threatened Makkah/Madina as next target.

During the fight, Halako's horse was fleeing back and Halko's foot got stuck in the stirrup. He was dragged by the horse and died due to head injuries.

During the fight, Halako's horse was fleeing back and Halko's foot got stuck in the stirrup. He was dragged by the horse and died due to head injuries.
Berke Khan is the savior of Islam. It's frustrating how very few Muslims know about him.
 
Yes. During the voting gathering, Barkeh Khan (Muslim) asked him about his Baghdad brutalities. With a smirk on his face, Holgu/Halako kept asking why Barkeh is angry. Barkeh was the elder cousin but with less tribal support and amry. There they decided to battle as Halako insulted and threatened Makkah/Madina as next target.

During the fight, Halako's horse was fleeing back and Halko's foot got stuck in the stirrup. He was dragged by the horse and died due to head injuries.

During the fight, Halako's horse was fleeing back and Halko's foot got stuck in the stirrup. He was dragged by the horse and died due to head injuries.
Hulagu? The Mongol?
 

