Suicides & Heart Attacks: Due to High Inflation, Costly Electricity and Over Billings !

This thread i am creating as number of suicides increasing routinely due to Duffers and their puppet regime change and corruption.

1)

AHANIAN (Dunya News) – A mother of four allegedly committed suicide after being fed up with financial worries and High Electricity bills.

In order to pay their Rs10,000 electricity bill, Qasim said, they had to sell their household goods and take a loan. Worse still, Mepco officials did not restore their electricity despite payment of bill.

“When I came home, my wife Hamna was exhausted because of electricity issue and a lack of food for children. She took poison and ended her life in a fit of frustration," Qasim said.

dunyanews.tv

Mother of four commits suicide over financial straits

The family had been facing one crisis after another
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1696118993688334531

2
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1695066192220725457
3
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1695868244832440469

4

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1696163040868098513
5
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1696796470232420810
 
CIA Mole said:
i never understood suicide in these types of situations

id rather fight the govt to death
Mostly happening in urban areas
Rural areas neither have money nor ability to pay bills ..laod shedding is 20+ hours so it doesn't even matter
 
its sad man, but in our culture we have little empathy and human life has and always will be cheap. We're not exactly jews where every life matters. Empathy is genetic unfortunately.
 
Baburfromsarmarkand said:
its sad man, but in our culture we have little empathy and human life has and always will be cheap. We're not exactly jews where every life matters. Empathy is genetic unfortunately.
Are you mental?:"We're not exactly jews where every life matters."
 
new tweet added,
man dead due to costly and over billings. heart attack in wapda.
 

