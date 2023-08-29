What's new

Suicides: Due to High Inflation, Costly Electricity and Over Billings !

H

Hero786

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Sep 30, 2016
Messages
728
Reaction score
1
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
This thread i am creating as number of suicides increasing routinely due to Duffers and their puppet regime change and corruption.

1)

AHANIAN (Dunya News) – A mother of four allegedly committed suicide after being fed up with financial worries and High Electricity bills.

In order to pay their Rs10,000 electricity bill, Qasim said, they had to sell their household goods and take a loan. Worse still, Mepco officials did not restore their electricity despite payment of bill.

“When I came home, my wife Hamna was exhausted because of electricity issue and a lack of food for children. She took poison and ended her life in a fit of frustration," Qasim said.

dunyanews.tv

Mother of four commits suicide over financial straits

The family had been facing one crisis after another
dunyanews.tv dunyanews.tv

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1696118993688334531

2
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1695066192220725457
3
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1695868244832440469

4

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1696163040868098513
 
i never understood suicide in these types of situations

id rather fight the govt to death
 

