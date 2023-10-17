What's new

Suicide or Sniper ! Another Indian Soldier Dies on LOC :

Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 9, 2009
Messages
41,014
Reaction score
181
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
An Army personnel was killed on Monday night after he sustained a bullet injury in his head along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Looking at the bullet wound sustained by the deceased, a police officer said that it appears to be a snippet shot fired from across the border.

indianexpress.com

Army personnel dies of bullet injury In J&K’s Poonch

Identified the deceased soldier as Ridham Sharma of Katra in Reasi district, police said that he was deployed at a forward location in Tarkundi area.
indianexpress.com indianexpress.com

@Areesh @PanzerKiel @DESERT FIGHTER @Signalian
 
Areesh said:
I think it is another of those suicide
Click to expand...
If so then they are proving to be something of a fishbone for Indian army... cover up suicides with enemy action... would the problem go away.
 

Similar threads

Zarvan
Kashmiri resistance kills three Indian soldiers
Replies
1
Views
376
Maarkhoor
Maarkhoor
Areesh
How Dainik Jagran manufactured a ‘surgical strike’ by the Indian army in AJK
Replies
0
Views
308
Areesh
Areesh
Maarkhoor
India jet crashed, killed 2 civilians on ground.
Replies
12
Views
696
El Sidd
El Sidd
ghazi52
Two martyred, one injured after Indian forces open fire at shepherds at LoC: ISPR
2 3
Replies
40
Views
2K
-=virus=-
-=virus=-
ghazi52
Two army soldiers martyred in Dir IED blast: ISPR
Replies
6
Views
999
villageidiot
villageidiot

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom