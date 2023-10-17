Suicide or Sniper ! Another Indian Soldier Dies on LOC :

Windjammer
An Army personnel was killed on Monday night after he sustained a bullet injury in his head along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.
Looking at the bullet wound sustained by the deceased, a police officer said that it appears to be a snippet shot fired from across the border.
Army personnel dies of bullet injury In J&K’s Poonch
Identified the deceased soldier as Ridham Sharma of Katra in Reasi district, police said that he was deployed at a forward location in Tarkundi area.
indianexpress.com
