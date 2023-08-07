What's new

Suicide bomber prematurely detonates explosives in northwest Pakistan, killing a husband and wife

Kingdom come

Kingdom come

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Jun 15, 2021
Messages
682
Reaction score
-3
Country
United Kingdom
Location
India
PESHAWAR, Pakistan -- A suicide bomber apparently detonated his explosives-laden vehicle prematurely in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban on Monday, killing a married couple in a nearby car, officials said.

A local administration official, Rehmant Ullah, said the bombing happened in North Waziristan, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of northwest Pakisan, bordering Afghanistan.


He said a team from the bomb disposal unit was also present nearby when the blast took place but they escaped unharmed.

“We suspect that the suicide bomber detonated his explosives either by mistake or prematurely, but it killed a man and his wife whose car was near the vehicle of the bomber at the time of the blast,” he said.

It is unclear who dispatched the car bomber to the area, but suspicion is likely to fall on the outlawed Pakistani Taliban, who are known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, and who have stepped up attacks on security forces since last year.
 
Dispatched by we all know who

Remember when india would be blamed for everything , funny that no mention of india anymore

This is Pak intelligence agencies at work maybe to bomb Peshawar after yesterday’s election
 
mangochutney said:
Dispatched by we all know who

Remember when india would be blamed for everything , funny that no mention of india anymore

This is Pak intelligence agencies at work maybe to bomb Peshawar after yesterday’s election
Click to expand...
Premature ejection balmed on India ?
 
inallilahe wa inna ilahe rajiyoun

KPK is struggling.
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
Suicide bomber kills four at Datta Khel , North Waziristan checkpoint:
2 3 4
Replies
54
Views
2K
Al-zakir
Al-zakir
Kingdom come
Attack on Chinese nationals averted at Pakistan's Karachi shipyard, suspected terrorist killed
Replies
6
Views
312
CrimeMinister
C
ghazi52
Explosion in Balochistan's Awaran kills one, injures seven
Replies
9
Views
819
Bleek
Bleek
khansaheeb
Five suspects arrested in India after bomb blasts near Golden Temple, Sikhism’s holiest shrine
Replies
2
Views
251
DabbuSardar
DabbuSardar
ghazi52
2 killed in remote-controlled bomb blast in Bajaur
Replies
2
Views
396
Kingdom come
Kingdom come

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom