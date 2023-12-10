What's new

Study: US arms industry pales in comparison to China, China’s industry far superior than US and combined production of key allies in Europe and ASIA

US arms industry pales in comparison to China, study reveals

WORLD
09/12/2023

The report, titled “National Defense Industrial Strategy“raises serious concerns about industrial capacity in domestic defense to keep up with its competitors, especially China.

In a media release Politicswho has access to a critical report prepared by the US Department of Defense, and which will be made official in the coming weeks by the Pentagon’s acquisitions chief, William LaPlante, has a speech in a arm weakness in the United States.

According to the main conclusions leaked on Saturday, the base of the defense industry of the United States is now in a critical condition.

The report highlights that the US industry no capacity the response power or stability required to meet the demands of military production at the speed and scale required today.

Arms race​

The document, dated November 27, warns that US Government contracting companies lack the capacity to produce weapons. with the required speed; Presents a growing strategic risk as the country faces active combat operations and seeks to contain threats in the Indo-Pacific.

The research also revealed that, unlike the United States, China experienced remarkable development in the last 30 years; became a “global industrial power» in key areas such as shipbuilding, critical minerals and microelectronics.

The report emphasized that China’s industry is far superior not only to the United States but also to the combined production of key allies in Europe and ASIA.

In a context where the US defense industry declined after the Cold War, the report of Pentagon emphasizes that the lack of production and supply capacity is a deep-rooted problem at all stages of supply chains.

This report, presented as an advanced draft, raises important questions about strategic position; as well as the national security of the United States in the current geopolitical panorama.

worldnationnews.com

US Arms Industry Pales In Comparison To China, Study Reveals

The report, titled "National Defense Industrial Strategy"raises serious concerns about industrial capacity in domestic defense to keep up with its
worldnationnews.com
 
