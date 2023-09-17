Study: Five million children in India are forced to live in extreme poverty, know the condition of innocent people in the world – India has about 52 m

Study: Five million children in India are forced to live in extreme poverty, know the condition of innocent people in the world – India has about 52 million children in extreme poverty Assessment by World Bank and UNICEF| Pro IQRA News​

The number of children in the population living below the international poverty line is increasing rapidly. Despite all efforts, the number of children in extreme poverty in the world is increasing, i.e. who live on less than $2.15 (about Rs 178) per day fast.A new analysis by the World Bank and UNICEF has revealed that more than half, or 52.5 percent, of the people suffering from extreme poverty in the world are children. Every other person living in extreme poverty is a child. According to the report, their population was 47.3 percent in 2013, which has increased to 52.5 percent in 2022.According to the report, child poverty is increasing faster than that of adults. Globally, in 2022, 6.6 percent of the adult population lived in households that were victims of extreme poverty, while among children the figure was 15.9 percent, which is more than double. If we look at the context of India, 5.2 crore ie 11.5 percent children live in very poor homes. Surprisingly, poverty is highest among children under five. According to the statistics, approximately 18.3 percent, i.e. 9.9 million children living in households suffering from extreme poverty, aged five or younger.