Study: 83% of all online post are anti-Zionist

83% of online posts about war are anti-Zionist, study finds
- ByAl Mayadeen English
- Source: Agencies
- Today 00:16
Criticism of the Israeli occupation is on the rise all over the world as more and more posts and articles online are anti-Israeli and anti-Zionist than in favor of the occupation.
Since the start of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, data obtained by Mig AI, a company specializing in monitoring and analysis of media and social networks, suggests that posts online are far more likely to be anti-Israeli than pro-Zionist.
Mig AI said data it got its hands on in terms of posts related to the ongoing aggression on Gaza are predominantly anti-Israeli, with a whopping 83% of posts online being against the Israeli occupation.
1.9 million posts relating to the ongoing aggression on Gaza that received at least 500 likes, shares, and comments were used in the analysis, and more than 1.5 million of these posts were against the Israeli occupation, an overwhelming majority of 83%.
Moreover, a study examining 371,000 articles published on international news websites found that very few of them, only 8%, were in support of the Israeli occupation. Reportedly, 64% of the articles were "neutral" while those that were against the Israeli occupation were triple those in support of it, i.e., 24%.
This comes as popular outrage against the Israeli occupation continued to climb throughout its aggression on Gaza.
Amidst the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza, cities across the United States have become a hotspot for protests, with several hundred reported since the outbreak of hostilities, according to data from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), as reported by Axios.
Popular outrage on the rise
In light of the escalation in Israeli aggression on Gaza, there has also been a sizeable uptick in the number of pro-Palestine protests taking place all around the globe, and perhaps most notably in the United States.
Opinion polls highlight that younger Americans, in particular, are growing more sympathetic to the Palestinian cause since the start of the latest round of Israeli aggression.
ACLED took a look at all the protests and classified them into three groups: pro-Israeli protests, pro-Palestinian protests, and neutral protests, i.e., ones calling for a ceasefire but not expressing any pro-Israeli or pro-Palestinian sentiment.
The trend in the US reveals an evolving landscape of sentiment. Initially, Operation al-Aqsa Flood, demonstrations in the country were predominantly pro-Zionist.
However, as the Israeli military response gained momentum, pro-Palestinian protests began to outnumber their pro-Israeli counterparts within a week, as indicated by the data.
Pro-Palestine protests cannot be quelled
According to comprehensive data analysis, a total of 3,891 demonstrations, expressing both support and opposition to the Israeli occupation, have taken place in 92 countries, underscoring the growing hatred for "Israel" in light of its aggression on Gaza.
The Israeli institute, however, noted that the sheer number of pro-Palestinian demonstrations greatly overshadowed that of pro-Zionist ones.
Analyzing data compiled from the first six days of the aggression on Gaza shows that "Israel's" unpopularity was skyrocketing, especially in comparison to the high rate of pro-Palestine protests. 69% of the protests during those six days were in support of Palestine while a mere 31% were in favor of the Israeli genocide in Gaza.
A major shift, however, took place on October 13, when Hamas declared a "Day of Rage", which resulted in a surge of pro-Palestinian demonstrations that sought to condemn the Israeli occupation. The pro-Palestine protests accounted for 95% of all demonstrations while the Israeli occupation had a puny 5%.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrations are surging all over the globe, taking place in at least 88 countries. Aside from the rest of the Arab world where pro-Palestinian demonstrations are taking place regularly at dozens per day, and where Yemen is in the lead by a whopping 486 demonstrations thus far, the United States has taken the lion's share of demonstrations, with 402 demonstrations taking place there.
Moreover, Turkey had 355 protests while Iran had 275. Comparatively speaking, only 182 pro-Israeli demonstrations have taken place in the United States, one out of only 45 countries that saw such gatherings.
