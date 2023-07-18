Studio Ghibli Hayao Miyazaki's new movie "How do you live?" breaks "Spirited Away"'s record with no advertisement

Yahoo news link: https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/edf189864c9c63b6d60da3a17ea094f19b1e1463
When other companies spend millions of dollars to advertisement, Hayao Miyazaki just releases a movie without any trailer, image or even teaser and breaks the record. This is a huge breath of fresh air of modern spoil-everything trailer.
I hope other companies learn, the new stage of advertisement - NO ADVERTISEMENT.
Can't wait to see it in Vienam's cinema.
Japan's anime production continues to lead again.
Ghibli's new movie "How do you live?" Exceeded 2.14 billion yen in 4 days of release
This is the power.Toho announced on the 18th the box-office information for the first feature film in 10 years directed by Hayao Miyazaki (* Hatsusaki Saki) of Studio Ghibli , which was released on the 14th. 1.35 million spectators and box office revenue exceeded 2.14 billion yen. According to Toho, this figure is "a record that exceeds the box office revenue in the first four days of the 2001 release of the same director's work ' Spirited Away ' (final box office revenue of 31.68 billion yen)."
The original layout of "How do you live? "It has made a good start with more than 150% of the box office revenue. The work, which was screened in 441 theaters nationwide (usually: 384 + Dolby Cinema: 9 + IMAX: 48), attracted attention with its unusual advertisement that did not announce any trailers or cast information, let alone the plot of the story until it was released. Regarding this, Studio Ghibli's producer Toshio Suzuki has set an "unusual publicity policy" for Ghibli works so far, "not revealing the contents of the movie in advance", and when it is released, only the cast and theme song information will be released. announcement. The voice actor for the main character is Souma Yamatoki, and the cast includes Masaki Suda, Kou Shibasaki, Aimyon, Yoshino Kimura, Takuya Kimura (special appearance), Keiko Takeshita, Jun Fubuki, Sawako Agawa, Karen Takizawa, and Shinobura Otake. , The theme song is Kenshi Yonezu's "Earth Globe", and the music is by Joe Hisaishi. Director Miyazaki declared his retirement from feature-length animation after the release of his previous work, The Wind Rises (released on July 20, 2013), but he withdrew his retirement after planning the same work about seven years ago. Hayao Miyazaki is in charge of the "original work, screenplay, and direction," and the title is borrowed from Genzaburo Yoshino's book "How do you live?" Initial box office revenue of major hits in recent years ・"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" released 1,276,000 spectators in 3 days, box office revenue 1,843 million yen ・"Detective Conan Black Iron Fish Shadow" released 2,176,407 spectators in 3 days, box office revenue 3,146,387,340 yen ・"THE FIRST SLAM DUNK" released 847,000 spectators in 2 days, box office revenue 1,296 million yen ・"Sparrow's door lock" released 1,331,081 spectators in 3 days, box office revenue 1,884,215,620 yen (final box office revenue 14,790 million yen) ・"ONE PIECE FILM RED" released 1,570,000 people in 2 days, box office revenue 2,250 million yen ( Final box office gross of 197.
When other companies spend millions of dollars to advertisement, Hayao Miyazaki just releases a movie without any trailer, image or even teaser and breaks the record. This is a huge breath of fresh air of modern spoil-everything trailer.
I hope other companies learn, the new stage of advertisement - NO ADVERTISEMENT.
Can't wait to see it in Vienam's cinema.
Japan's anime production continues to lead again.
Last edited: