Studio Ghibli Hayao Miyazaki's new movie "How do you live?" breaks "Spirited Away"'s record with no advertisement

I stopped watching Japanese anime, even Studio Ghibli productions. The last one I watched and liked was Howl's Moving Castle.The reason I stopped watching Japanese anime because China can produce much better works. By which I don't mean animations that look great but stories that touch your heart. Like the recent Chinese animation Deep Sea about a guy trading his life to save a drowning girl. THAT kind of story gets to your gut. What can Ghibli Studio (and japanese TV) animations offer other than pleasing music by reknown composers and nice looking effects?Also, the other reason is given the same resources China can do a better job. Like take the Inuyasha music score for example. I never liked any of the ones recorded by the Japanese. Sure the original piano version played in the anime sounded great. BUT I think this Douyin remix did a better job:Original Japanese TV version:Douyin remix played as GENERIC background track of many many Douyin videos from China:To my ears the Japanese version sounded simplistic like their limited alphabet of only so many characters while the Chinese version more sophisticated as is the 1000's of words/letters in the Chinese alphabet...Hence the biggest turn off for me from Japan simple works for simple-minded people, while China produces much superior works with greater complexity that touch your heart and guts.