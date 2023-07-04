Stop Using Terrorism For Diplomatic Point Scoring, Shehbaz Tells Modi At SCO Summit

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistani premier Shehbaz Sharif responded to his Indian counterpart's characterization of the fight against terrorism
Shortly after Indian prime minister Narendra Modi spoke at the 23rd meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), where he urged the bloc to openly criticise countries that “use cross-border terrorism as an instrument”, Pakistani premier Shehbaz Sharif cautioned SCO members against the use of terrorism as a “bat for diplomatic point-scoring”.
PM Shehbaz Sharif also referred to terrorism and extremism as a “hydra-headed monster” to be fought with “full conviction irrespective of its source”.
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)
Established in 2001, the SCO is the largest regional bloc or alliance in Eurasia, accounting for approximately 40 percent of the world’s population and over 30 percent of global economic output.
The SCO provides senior officials from India and Pakistan a chance to interact with one another, since both nations acceded to the bloc in 2017. Tensions between the two “traditional adversaries” remain high as they hurl accusations at each other of subversive activities. Bilateral diplomatic relations between both countries are at a standstill since India revoked the autonomy for the disputed Kashmir region in August 2019.
This year’s SCO summit is being hosted by India and all participants are attending via video conference.
Indian PM Narendra Modi’s remarks
During his opening statement, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi said some countries used terrorism as an instrument of their foreign policy, and urged other SCO countries to condemn it. PM Modi did not specifically mention Pakistan while making these remarks.
“Some countries use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of their policies and give shelter to terrorists,” Modi said at the summit. “SCO should not hesitate to criticize such countries. SCO countries should condemn it. There should be no double standards on terrorism.”
PM Shehbaz Sharif ‘responds’
Speaking after PM Modi, Pakistani prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said SCO member states had a shared interest in ensuring peace and stability in the region, emphasising that it was “a pre-condition for economic development anywhere in the world”. “The hydra-headed monster of terrorism and extremism, whether committed by individuals, societies, or states, must be fought with full vigor and conviction,” PM Sharif said.
“Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including state terrorism, must be condemned in clear and unambiguous terms. There can be no justification for the killing of innocent people regardless of the cause or pretext,” the Pakistani prime minister said at the virtual SCO summit. Sharif called on the SCO to take concerted and immediate actions “both in their national and collective capacity, to combat” terrorism and extremism.
Pakistan’s foreign policy on the fight against terror
PM Shehbaz Sharif reminded the SCO of the sacrifices rendered by Pakistanis in fighting against terrorism, saying they were “without parallel”. But he acknowledged that the scourge continues to plague the region and remains a “serious obstacle” to peace and stability.
Taking a veiled jibe at his Indian counterpart and host, PM Sharif said that any temptation to use “terrorism as cudgel for diplomatic point-scoring must be avoided under all circumstances”. “Similarly, religious minorities should never be demonized in the pursuit of domestic political agendas,” Sharif added.
This follows a recent statement by Pakistani foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the National Assembly, where he urged the West to not make the fight against terrorism a “victim of geopolitics”. Earlier in May this year, at a SCO moot in Goa, foreign minister Zardari cautioned SCO member countries to not weaponise the issue of terrorism for diplomatic point-scoring.
Stability in Afghanistan
At the SCO virtual summit, PM Sharif also spoke about Afghanistan, saying that stability in the country remains critical to achieving lasting peace and security in the region. But the Pakistani premier also urged the Taliban government to ensure Afghan soil is not used for militancy.
“The interim Afghan Government must take concrete measures to ensure its soil is not used for terrorism by any entity,” PM Sharif said, before adding that “a peaceful and stable Afghanistan will not only bring economic dividends to the Afghan people but would also unlock the true economic potential of the SCO region, as well as contribute to global peace and security.”
